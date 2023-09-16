Hurricane Lee: Storm brushing New England; weather service predicts high winds, surf

Hurricane Lee continued its northward path Friday into Saturday morning, bringing with it sloppy and potentially dangerous weather.

Lee’s eye is far offshore, about 250 miles southeast of Nantucket, but the National Weather Service said “its impacts will extend far from the storm`s center, mainly affecting the Massachusetts coastline.”

As of Friday night, NWS said, the Category 1 hurricane had an intensity of 80 mph winds and was marching north at 17 to 20 mph. It is expected to remain a hurricane until it reaches Maine and Nova Scotia, when it weakens into a tropical storm.

Southern Bristol County and other parts of Massachusetts are in a tropical storm warning until further notice, with a high surf warning until 8 a.m. Saturday. On Friday, Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency.

Here’s the latest information you need to know about the storm.

Where is Hurricane Lee?

National Weather Service: What to expect from Lee and potential impacts

The service’s Friday evening update highlights three major hazards of concern with Lee:

High winds: Tropical storm force winds started Friday and are expected to continue through Saturday night near the coast, particularly on Cape Cod and the Islands. These winds can cause significant damage, downing trees and spreading debris; power outages are also possible.

Coastal flooding: Areas of moderate flooding are possible on the bay side of the Cape and northern side of Nantucket, NWS said. “Along the rest of the Massachusetts coast, minor flooding is expected with flooding less than one foot deep,” read the service’s Friday evening bulletin.

High tide is the highest-risk period for flooding. High tide was at 9:11 p.m. on Friday evening; another high tide arrives at 9:34 a.m. on Saturday.

High Surf: The storm and high winds mean dangerous waves along the Massachusetts and Rhode Island coasts along with rip currents at beaches along the ocean.

Projected path for Hurricane Lee Sept. 15, 2023.

State of Emergency declared in Massachusetts ahead of Hurricane Lee to help with response

Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts on Friday and is requesting that FEMA issue a pre-disaster emergency declaration. A state of emergency and an emergency declaration makes Massachusetts eligible for direct federal assistance for response costs, personnel, equipment, supplies and evacuation assistance.

Healey activated 50 National Guard troops for storm preparation and to be prepared to respond with high-water vehicles if needed.

Scott Belliveau who is currently living in South Carolina had his friends Bob Warren, seen here removing the headsail, and Fran Grenon prepare his sailboat moored in Mattapoisett, MA harbor for the possible hurricane Lee making landfall at the end of the week.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency opened its state of emergency operation center at its Framingham headquarters at 7 a.m. The state will also set up operation centers in Franklin and Tewksbury to support local and state agencies and organizations.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has urged residents to stay off the roads in the height of the storm.

~ Kinga Borondy, Massachusetts Statehouse reporter with the Worcester Telegram.

Power outage estimates: Affects could be 'minor to moderate'

Carl Sawejko, coordinator of Emergency Management Services for Swansea, was on the statewide briefing coordinated by MEMA and the National Weather Service at 3 p.m. Friday.

Sawejko said that storm officials anticipated that affects of the storm will likely be minor to moderate, and wind gusts could peak early Saturday.

Power outage risks associated with Hurricane Lee Sept. 15, 2023, Friday night through Sunday.

Storm officials also indicated, according to Sawejko, that utility company Eversource anticipates that at the peak of the storm 140,000 could be impacted with National Grid estimating that at the height, 139,000 of its customers could be impacted.

To report an outage to Eversource, call 800-592-2000; to report an outage to National Grid, call 800-465-1212.

Looking ahead: Could another tropical storm follow Lee? Accuweather thinks so

The National Hurricane Center is currently tracking a tropical depression that formed in the Atlantic. It is expected to become a tropical storm Saturday, and could become a hurricane late this weekend. The developing storm will likely be named Nigel, unless something else pops up very soon ahead of it to grab the next name on this year's list.

The storm could follow a path similar to that Hurricane Lee's over the past week, according to AccuWeather.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting maximum sustained winds could reach 120 mph in four days, making it a Category 3 storm. And that's a conservative estimate, forecasters said.

— Cheryl McCloud, USA Today Network

Emergency numbers to know:

To report a downed power line, medical, fire, or other emergencies, dial 911

Eversource: 800-592-2000

National Grid: 800-465-1212

Verizon: 800-VERIZON

Comcast: 800-XFINITY

Police non-emergency lines:

Acushnet: 508-998-0240

Dartmouth: 508-910-1700

Fairhaven: 508-997-7421

Fall River: 508-676-8511

Freetown: 508-763-4017

New Bedford: 508-991-6350

Somerset: 508-679-2138

Swansea: 508-674-8464

Westport: 508-636-1122

New Bedford Department of Public Infrastructure: 508-979-1550

Fall River Department of Community Maintenance: for downed trees or branches, 508-324-2762; for sewer/storm drain flooding, 508-672-4530; for Water Department-related issues, 508-324-2721

