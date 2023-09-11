Is Hurricane Lee supposed to hit NJ? Here's the latest forecast

Dangerous surf and rip currents are already affecting portions of the southeastern U.S. coast and similar conditions should be felt along the New Jersey shore later in the week as Hurricane Lee starts to make its move northwards, National Weather Service forecasters said Monday.

Lee had regained some of its strength over the weekend and was still a major Category 3 hurricane Monday evening, with sustained winds of 115 mph and even stronger gusts. Forecasters expect little change in strength over the next day or two.

Most models are currently in agreement, showing Lee's likely path will shift north by midweek, avoiding the New Jersey and New York area, but eventually making landfall somewhere in the Maritime provinces of eastern Canada.

Powerful Hurricane Lee is forecast to turn north and pass west of Bermuda as it brings huge waves and dangerous rip currents and possible erosion to East Coast beaches.

It should pass a little to the west of Bermuda this week, and Lee's winds should reach the Atlantic east of New Jersey by Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

When is Hurricane Lee supposed to impact NJ? And how?

While the modeling Monday remained consistent on likely landfall in eastern Canada, one extreme outlier model that's part of the ensemble of possible paths produced by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has Lee shift suddenly to the northwest, making landfall around Sandy Hook and barreling right up into New York Harbor and the Meadowlands region of Bergen County.

Three other outlier paths show Lee slamming into the Martha's Vineyard and Cape Cod region of Massachusetts.

Another outlier model, part of the ensemble produced by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, shows Lee making landfall in the posh Hamptons of eastern Long Island, cutting across Long Island Sound and then heading into upstate New York.

"When you see an outlier, that's showing the outside envelope of what could happen," said John Scala, a certified consulting meteorologist and instructor for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. "We don't completely discount it, but it's a very low probability."

Obviously, as modelers receive new data on Lee's actual behavior, they update their models and the possible storm paths could change.

Hurricane Lee projected path could veer away from the East Coast

Most of the models show Lee eventually shifting course to the north because a trough, or upper level disturbance, is expected to arrive, which would help the mid-latitude westerly winds push Hurricane Lee away from the East Coast, said Steven Decker, an expert on weather analysis and forecasting at Rutgers University.

So the models are trying to account for the trough's future arrival by showing Lee's path shift north, Scala said.

How quickly the trough arrives and how strong it is will help determine Lee's ultimate path, Decker said.

On Monday evening Lee was moving northwest at 7 mph about 380 miles north of the Northern Leeward Islands and 600 miles south of Bermuda.

Swells generated by Lee with the potential to create life-threatening rip currents are affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, and Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center.

