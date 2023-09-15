Hurricane Lee targets New England, Canada as NHC tracks 3 other systems

Hurricane Lee is shifting gears in the Atlantic, but still a Category 1 hurricane with a massive wind field that is forecast to spread out over New England and Canada beginning today while the National Hurricane Center continues to track Tropical Storm Margot, a system likely to become a tropical depression soon and a new potential system coming off the coast of Africa.

At 5 a.m., Hurricane Lee had sustained winds of 85 mph located about 215 miles northwest of Bermuda and 490 miles south-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts heading north at 16 mph. Its hurricane-force winds extend out 110 miles and tropical-storm-force winds extend out 320 miles.

“On the forecast track, the center of Lee will continue to move farther away from Bermuda this morning and approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada today and Saturday,” forecasters said. “Lee is then expected to turn toward the north-northeast and northeast and move across Atlantic Canada Saturday night and Sunday.”

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Bermuda, in the U.S. from Westport, Massachusetts to the U.S.-Canada border, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, and in Canada from the U.S.-Canada border in New Brunswick to Fort Lawrence including Grand Manan Island, and in Nova Scotia from Fort Lawrence to Point Tupper.

A hurricane watch is in effect in the U.S. from Petit Manan Point, Maine to the U.S.-Canada border, and in Canada from the border in New Brunswick to Point Lepreau including Grand Manan Island, and in Nova Scotia from Digby to Medway Harbour.

“Little change in strength is expected through tonight. Lee is forecast to become post-tropical and begin weakening by Saturday, but it is still expected to be a large and dangerous storm when it reaches eastern New England and Atlantic Canada,” forecasters said.

Tropical storm conditions are forecast to begin in southern New England this afternoon with hurricane conditions in Maine and Canada on Saturday as the storm picks up speed and transitions as it moves over colder waters. The NHC warns conditions could lead to downed trees and power outages. Some urban and small stream flooding is possible from the forecast 1-4 inches of rain. Storm surge is expected to rise 1 to 3 feet in some areas.

Heavy swells from the large storm continue to cause rough surf and rip currents across the U.S. East Coast and islands in the western Atlantic and northern Caribbean.

What had been Hurricane Margot lost steam overnight and is now Tropical Storm Margot.

At 5 a.m., Margot was located about 645 miles west of the Azores moving east-southeast at 3 mph with 70 mph maximum sustained winds. Its tropical-storm-force winds extend out 220 miles.

“It is expected to make a slow clockwise loop during the next day or two. Then, a faster northeastward motion is forecast by Monday,” forecasters said. “Some additional weakening is forecast during the next couple of days.”

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, the NHC is keeping track of two systems with the potential to grow into the season’s next tropical depression or storm.

The most likely is a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms within a broad low pressure area located about midway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles.

“Environmental conditions remain conducive for additional development, and this system is expected to become a tropical depression within the next day or so while it moves west-northwestward to northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic,” forecasters said.

The NHC gives it a 90% chance to develop in the next two to seven days.

If it spins up into named-storm status, it would become Tropical Storm Nigel.

The NHC is also starting to track a tropical wave that is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa by the middle of next week.

“Some gradual development of this system is possible thereafter as it continues moving westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic,” forecasters said.

The NHC gives the system a 20% chance to form in the next seven days.