Hurricane Lee tracker live: Follow the storm's path as it heads toward the Bahamas

Hurricane Lee intensified into a Category 5 hurricane Thursday in the Atlantic Ocean before dropping back down to a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said Friday morning.

Lee doubled its wind speeds in just 24 hours, reaching a peak of 165 mph overnight before slightly decreasing to 155 mph Friday.

The National Hurricane Center said high surf and life-threatening rip currents were expected to arrive in the northeastern Caribbean by Friday and remain through the weekend. Rip currents, rough surf and hazardous conditions are forecast along much of the east coast of the United States by Sunday evening.

The hurricane center's forecast track predicts Lee will continue to move west-northwestward into early next week. It is currently expected to be somewhere northeast of the Turks and Caicos and eastern Bahamas on Tuesday, said Michael Brennan, the National Hurricane Center director, on Friday.

Here's a live tracker of Lee's expected path.

Hurricane Lee path tracker live

This forecast track shows the most likely path of the center of the storm. It does not illustrate the full width of the storm or its impacts, and the center of the storm is likely to travel outside the cone up to 33% of the time.

Hurricane Lee spaghetti models

