Hurricane Lee tracker: Follow path of storm before arrival off New England coast

After 10 long days of crossing the Atlantic – which included several hours at Category 5 strength – Hurricane Lee was finally approaching land Friday morning. It's a storm that promises to deliver at least a glancing blow to eastern New England and a direct hit on Atlantic Canada later Friday and into Saturday, with heavy rain, strong winds and pounding surf the main threats.

"The worst conditions on Cape Cod will occur late Friday night and Saturday as Lee tracks more than 100 miles to the east Saturday morning," AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said.

Then, on Saturday, "hurricane conditions and coastal flooding are possible in portions of eastern Maine, southern New Brunswick, and western Nova Scotia," the National Hurricane Center said.

Ahead of the storm on Thursday, Maine Gov. Janet Mills declared a state of emergency, as the state was under its first hurricane watch in 15 years Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a hurricane watch is in effect for:

Petit Manan Point, Maine to the U.S./Canada border

New Brunswick from the U.S./Canada border to Point Lapreau, including Grand Manan Island

Nova Scotia from Digby to Medway Harbour

Here's a live tracker of Lee's projected path:

Hurricane Lee projected path tracker

This forecast track shows the most likely path of the center of the storm, but does not illustrate the full width of the storm or its impacts. The center of the storm is likely to travel outside the cone up to 33% of the time.

Hurricane Lee spaghetti models

Spaghetti model illustrations include an array of forecast tools and models, and not all are created equal. The hurricane center uses the top four or five highest-performing models to help make its forecasts.

