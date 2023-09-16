Hurricane Lee tracker: Follow the storm's path ahead of arrival off New England coast

Hurricane Lee reached land Friday morning following a 10-day journey across the Atlantic where it spent several hours at Category 5 status. The storm will continue to hit eastern New England and Atlantic Canada Saturday with heavy rain, strong winds and pounding surf.

AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said the worst conditions began late Friday as "Lee tracks more than 100 miles to the east Saturday morning."

Hurricane conditions and coastal flooding are possible Saturday for parts of eastern Maine, southern New Brunswick, and western Nova Scotia, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The strongest winds will occur from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday across outer Cape Cod through Nantucket, according to Boston's National Weather Service. The areas will face wind gusts up to 55-65mph and coastal flooding could continue through early Saturday morning during high tide.

945 PM: Outer rain bands from #HurricaneLee are moving onshore on the outer Cape & Nantucket. Rain will make slow progress westward overnight, most likely to the Cape Cod Canal & immediate coastline by sunrise. pic.twitter.com/IeXuBOmEoX — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 16, 2023

Maine is under a a state of emergency, as the state faced its first hurricane watch in 15 years Thursday afternoon. Gov. Maura Healey also declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts Friday.

Canadian provinces faced hurricane conditions Friday in parts of southern New Brunswick, and most of Nova Scotia on Saturday, according to the hurricane center. Downed trees and potential power outages are likely due to the conditions.

Here's a live tracker of Lee's projected path:

The sun sets behind the city skyline in advance of Hurricane Lee, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Boston.

Hurricane Lee projected path tracker

This forecast track shows the most likely path of the center of the storm, but does not illustrate the full width of the storm or its impacts. The center of the storm is likely to travel outside the cone up to 33% of the time.

Hurricane Lee spaghetti models

Spaghetti model illustrations include an array of forecast tools and models, and not all are created equal. The hurricane center uses the top four or five highest-performing models to help make its forecasts.

