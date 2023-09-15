Hurricane Lee’s wind field grows as it moves toward New England, Canada

Coastal New England and Canada are bracing for Hurricane Lee as the large storm continues its track to the north, with tropical storm and hurricane conditions expected to begin Friday and last throughout the weekend.

Lee will remain “large and dangerous” for the next few days while Hurricane Margot is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by Saturday. A new system in the central Atlantic is on their heels and is highly likely to become a tropical depression by the weekend.

The low-pressure system in the central Atlantic is expected to move west-northwest to northwest at 10 to 15 mph, according to the latest forecast. Its odds of developing were at 90% over the next two to seven days as of Thursday night.

Hurricane Lee was maintaining Category 1 storm strength Thursday night with sustained wind speeds of 85 mph. The storm continues to arc northward, accelerating on a trajectory that will carry it along the eastern seaboard of the United States.

As of 8 p.m. Eastern time Thursday, Lee was about 185 miles west of Bermuda and 640 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, moving north at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Though Lee is expected to start gradually weakening Friday night, Lee will remain large and powerful, forecasters said. Hurricane Lee’s wind field had expanded Thursday, with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 105 miles from Lee’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 345 miles as Thursday night.

Forecasters said Lee will approach the coast of New England and Canada on Friday and Saturday before crossing Atlantic Canada on Saturday night and Sunday. Bermuda will experience tropical storm conditions through Friday morning, and southern New England will experience them starting Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said. Hurricane conditions could affect parts of Maine and Canada Saturday.

A hurricane watch is in place for the coast of northern Maine to the Canadian border, and most of coastal New England is under a tropical storm warning, including Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, up to the Canadian border. Several areas of southeastern Atlantic Canada are under a tropical storm watch.

Forecasters expect 1 to 4 inches of rain across portions of eastern New England into New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, with the potential for localized urban flooding and flooding in streams. Bermuda could see up to 2 inches of rain into Friday.

Storm surge could reach up to 3 feet in Cape Cod, Long Island Sound, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, Boston Harbor and from Flushing, New York, to the Canadian border, forecasters said.

“Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” were expected to move north along much of the coast and to Atlantic Canada in the next few days, the hurricane center said. Swells were already reaching the eastern U.S., Canada and several islands in the Caribbean Thursday night.

There may be a higher risk of rip currents at Atlantic Coast beaches starting Friday and continuing through the weekend due to a swell developing as Lee moves north, the National Weather Service Miami said Thursday afternoon. Palm Beach County beaches are at the highest risk.

Last week, Lee went through exceptionally rapid intensification, vaulting from a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph early on Sept. 7 to a dangerous Category 5 storm with 165 mph winds in just 24 hours.

Lee will be traversing much cooler sea-surface temperatures by Friday night, which will begin to weaken the storm, forecasters said.

“Regardless of Lee’s designation when it approaches New England and Atlantic Canada, it will remain a very large and dangerous cyclone through landfall,” forecasters said.

Far to the east, a weakening Margot was barely clinging to hurricane status. Its top winds remained at 80 mph as of late Thursday afternoon, 5 mph over the minimum threshold for a Category 1 hurricane.

Margot is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by Saturday and continue to meander in a clockwise loop in the open waters of the western-central Atlantic.

The season officially runs through Nov. 30. The next named storm will be Nigel.

