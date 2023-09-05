Hurricane ‘likely’ to form as system approaches Caribbean this week, forecasters say

The fourth hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season is likely to form from a system forecast to strengthen as it nears the far eastern boundary of the Caribbean later this week, according to the latest from the National Hurricane Center.

The system is currently moving toward the central tropical Atlantic in the general direction of the Caribbean and potentially Florida. Forecasters said early Tuesday that it is due to approach near or to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Its potential path beyond that is not yet known.

Advisories could be issued as early as Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, it was given “near 100%” odds of developing in the next 48 hours and the same odds within seven days. The next named storm to form would be Lee.

It was “more organized” Tuesday, producing showers and thunderstorms about 900 miles west-southwest of Africa’s Cabo Verde Islands.

It is forecast to move west-northwest between 15 and 20 mph over the eastern and central Atlantic, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Further organization of the system and additional strengthening are also forecast.

As of Sept. 5, there have been three Atlantic hurricanes this season — Don, Franklin and Idalia, the latter two of which were major hurricanes.

Another tropical depression could form later in the week or next weekend from a tropical wave set to emerge off Africa and move toward the central tropical Atlantic. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, its odds of developing were at 70% within seven days, and 30% within two days.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Hurricane Franklin were given a 20% chance of “developing some subtropical or tropical characteristics” in the next seven days over the warm waters near Portugal.

Tropical Storms Katia and Gert dissipated Monday.

The NHC, which operates under the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, has forecast 14-21 named storms, including 6-11 hurricanes, and two to five major hurricanes.

The National Hurricane Center has been predicting an “above-normal” 2023 hurricane season as a result of ongoing record-breaking sea surface temperatures that continue to fight off the tempering effects of El Niño.

While sea surface temperatures have remained hot for longer than anticipated, El Niño’s effects, which typically reduce hurricane chances, have emerged more slowly.