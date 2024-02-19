Hurricane Michael knocked out PC's MLK recreation center. But now the center's coming back

PANAMA CITY — Panama City has started construction on the new Martin Luther King Recreation Center on East 14th Street in Glenwood.

This center has been a fellowship stalwart for the African American community for over 50 years. But the former facility was destroyed by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.

According to PanamaCity.gov, on Jan. 23, the mayor and commissioners awarded a $19.55 million construction contract to Burke Construction Group, Inc. "This construction represents the first vertical public rebuild project in Panama City since the Category 5 Hurricane Michael struck in 2018," the city said in a news release.

This is an artist's rendering of the new Martin Luther King Recreation Center on East 14th Street in Glenwood.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday, with Mayor Michael Rohan and others honoring Martin Luther King Jr. while announcing the start of construction. The ceremony also included children dancing for the large audience that was in attendance.

The Martin Luther King Recreation Center has been known as "The Rec." Members of the Glenwood community noted that they have been waiting for this project to get started since Hurricane Michael and mentioned how grateful they are that the Recreation Center is getting rebuilt.

"Hurricane Michael devastated our town in 2018," Rohan said. "We have made a lot of (improvements) downtown, and the MLK Recreation Center we are building here shows that we not stopping here. We will continue to make (improvements to our city)."

According to the news release, the center will include a 12,000-square-foot community building that features meeting space, a teaching kitchen and STEM lab, among other amenities. Adjacent to that building will be an 18,000-square-foot gymnasium, as well as a lighted outdoor basketball court and multi-sport turf field and playground.

According to the news release, "the construction of the new recreation center is estimated to take approximately 14 months and is being funded by a combination of FEMA Public Assistance funding, loan proceeds, and a potential New Market Tax Credit, which the City Commission is currently seeking."

