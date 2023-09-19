Hurricane Nigel gains strength in the Atlantic

Hurricane forecasters are warning about Hurricane Nigel in the Atlantic, which is expected to become a major hurricane Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Several days after a post-hurricane Lee swept across Nova Scotia, hurricane forecasters are warning that Hurricane Nigel in the Atlantic may continue to grow in strength Tuesday.

In its 5 a.m. EDT Tuesday update, National Hurricane Center forecasters said Nigel was a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. It was located about 690 miles east-southeast of Bermuda and moving northwest at 13 mph.

Forecasters have not issued coastal watches or warnings because of the storm's location far removed from land.

The hurricane center said the storm is expected to turn northward late Tuesday and then accelerate northeastward through the rest of the week.

The forecasts expects that the storm still has another day or so to intensify.

"Nigel is forecast to strengthen some through early Wednesday, with weakening likely on Thursday and Friday," the NHC said. "Nigel is forecast to become a strong post-tropical cyclone on Friday."

For the U.S. eastern seaboard, early indications are that the storm will follow a similar northward progression like that of Hurricane Lee last week, which produced dangerous surf conditions from Florida to New England.

"Swells generated by Nigel are expected to reach Bermuda later today. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," NHC forecasters warned Tuesday.