Hurricane Norma makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Norma passed over the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula in Mexico on Saturday, bringing with it dangerous flood risks as it moves towards the Mexican mainland.

Norma is a Category 1 storm with wind speeds near 85 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm has significantly weakened in recent days. Norma had wind speeds of 130 miles per hour, a Category 4 storm, as recently as Thursday.

The center said that the storm may bring up to a foot and a half of rain for parts of Baja California Sur, potentially causing significant urban flooding and landslides.

“Norma is expected to bring life-threatening hurricane conditions and a dangerous storm surge to portions of the far southern Baja California peninsula within the hurricane warning area today and tonight,” the center said in a forecast Saturday.

Wind speeds are expected to continue to drop over time as the storm moves east over the Gulf of California and towards Sinaloa by late Sunday.

Forecasts predict the storm could have winds speeds of around 60 miles per hour when it makes landfall for a second time.

Norma is the 14th named storm to form in the eastern Pacific so far in 2023.

