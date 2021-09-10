Hurricane Olaf scrapes across Mexico's Los Cabos resorts

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Olaf on the Pacific coast of Mexico approaching the Los Cabos resort region at the tip of the Baja California Peninsula, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 14:30 OZ (10:30am a.m. ET). (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES via AP)
·1 min read

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Olaf scraped across the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula and spun back into the Pacific bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the twin resorts of Los Cabos.

Authorities worked to move residents from low-lying areas to shelters while tourists hunkered down in their hotels.

The ports of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo closed Thursday to vessel traffic as tourism operators moved boats at Cabo San Lucas to safer moorings. Businesses boarded up windows and people lined up for last-minute purchases in supermarkets.

The resorts would normally be full of tourists this time of year, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, hotels were well below that.

Lilzi Orcí, president of the Los Cabos Hotels Association, said 37 domestic and international airline flights had already been cancelled due to the hurricane. She estimated 20,000 foreign tourists were in the area, less than 40% of the hotels' capacity. Guests would shelter in their hotels, she said.

As rain fell, authorities patrolled through flood-prone working class neighborhoods urging residents to move to shelters.

The hurricane was centered about 20 miles (35 kilometers) east-northeast of Cabo San Lucas late Thursday night with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph). It was advancing to the north-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast 5 to 10 inches (12.7 to 25.4 centimeters) of rain on the southern part of the peninsula, with up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) in isolated spots, creating the danger of flash floods and mudslides.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hurricane Olaf Slams Baja California Sur With Strong Wind and Rain

    Storm Olaf strengthened into a hurricane on the morning of Thursday, September 9, bringing forceful winds and heavy rain to southern Baja California Sur, according to the National Hurricane Center.This footage filmed by an employee at Wolf Property Management in Los Barriles shows rain whipping through the air as strong winds lash trees in the town.Olaf was expected to bring hurricane conditions to the region by Thursday evening, including “significant and life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides,” the National Hurricane Center warned. Credit: Wolf Property Management via Storyful

  • Hurricane Olaf Batters Southern Coast of Baja California Sur

    Parts of southern Baja California Sur were placed under a hurricane warning as Olaf’s eyewall neared the Baja California peninsula on Thursday, September 9, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.This video filmed by Shawn P Williams shows rough surf and high winds along the beach in San Jose del Cabo.“Significant and life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides" were expected to hit the region by Thursday evening, according to the NHC. Credit: Shawn P Williams via Storyful

  • Hurricane Olaf makes landfall in Mexico near tourist area

    The hurricane, which made landfall on the southern tip of Baja California Sur, could bring 10 inches of rain, with some areas getting 15 inches.

  • Dark Clouds Loom Over Baja California Sur as Hurricane Olaf Approaches

    Parts of Mexico’s Baja California Sur were placed under a warning as Hurricane Olaf’s eye neared the state’s southern coastline on Thursday, September 9, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.This footage filmed by Twitter user @JonNDfan shows rough surf and high winds in Puerto Los Cabos, as a dark cloud looms over the area.“Significant and life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides" were expected to hit the region by Thursday evening, according to the NHC. Credit: @JonNDfan via Storyful

  • NFL Twitter had jokes about the Bucs' Super Bowl banner unveiling

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' disappointing Super Bowl banner unveiling Thursday night left NFL Twitter quite perplexed.

  • Puppies, giraffes and bears — Oh My! — on Moschino runway

    It was a soggy, gray day in Manhattan, but Moschino had the antidote: a burst of color and whimsy filling a runway in midtown’s Bryant Park. Jeremy Scott, the fertile mind behind the Italian luxury label, filled his New York Fashion Week collection with bright baby blues, pastel pinks and greens and purples, and brilliant yellows — fitting for a show inspired by children’s toys and cartoon animals. Also fitting: supermodel Gigi Hadid, a new mom herself, toting along an oversized baby bottle as she closed Thursday’s show in a one-armed gown featuring a pink elephant’s trunk running down from her shoulder.

  • Motion creates commotion for Cowboys on Tom Brady’s opening TD pass

    Tom Brady knows how to use pre-snap motion to upset defenses, and the Cowboys found this out early on Thursday night.

  • Interception sets up Tom Brady’s 100th TD pass to Rob Gronkowski

    Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have combined for 100 touchdown passes in their amazing careers

  • LaQuan Smith throws a fashion party at Empire State Building

    On Thursday night, some were on top of the Empire State Building walking LaQuan Smith's New York Fashion Week runway in slinky blue and white sequin minis, barely there one pieces and shiny body hugging pants. “This building is a true representation of New York City dreams,” Smith told The Associated Press before his evening show.

  • 'What more is there to wait for?'

    President Biden laid out a new approach to fighting COVID-19. And 3 were arrested in theft from Surfside condo collapse victims. It's Thursday's news.

  • Tooth extraction: Dentist on TikTok shares tips to good dental health

    To help you speed up your recovery process, Malaysian-based dentist Dr Bon answers your burning questions in 15 seconds about general healthcare after a tooth extraction process.

  • Brady throws for 379 yards, 4 TDs, Bucs beat Cowboys 31-29

    Tom Brady threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns, helping the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the NFL season with a mistake-filled 31-29 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. With seats in a NFL stadium filled to full capacity for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Ryan Succop won it with a 36-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining. Brady set it up with a last-minute drive directed on the same field where the Bucs became the first team to play and win a Super Bowl in its home stadium seven months ago.

  • Men Rush to Car With Loaded Shopping Carts After Ignoring Store Staff's Receipt Request

    Two men walked out of a Lowe’s hardware store pushing two full shopping carts without showing receipts in Keizer, Oregon.Andrew Sullivan posted a video on his Facebook page on August 25 that shows him following the two men as they are asked to show proof of purchase by a Lowe’s staff member. The two men then walk straight out of the door without showing the receipts. The staff member stops her colleague from chasing the men.Sullivan keeps his camera rolling as he runs after the individuals to the parking lot. A third man emerges near their car and helps the pair fill their trunk with electrical wire from the store.Local media reported that police were investigating the case on September 1. Keizer Police Lieutenant Andrew Copeland told local media that shoplifting had increased since the outbreak of COVID-19. Credit: Andrew Sullivan via Storyful

  • Despite Dak Prescott's impressive return, Cowboys lose

    Dak is back, and he’s still not enough for the Dallas Cowboys. Playing his first game since suffering a gruesome ankle injury 11 months ago and then signing a $160 million contract, Dak Prescott was outstanding against a defense that shut down Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl and returned every starter. Prescott completed 42 of 58 passes for 403 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

  • A man said he was compelled by 'righteous anger' to confront a group of women on a beach because of their 'pornographic' bikinis

    A TikToker named Mia went viral after filming the argument between a group of young women on a beach and a man who criticized their bikinis.

  • A New Jersey man filmed the stunning moment a tornado hit his home and captured the devastation in the moments following the storm

    Mark Kobylinski, a resident of New Jersey, filmed his experience of when a tornado tore past his house.

  • Flight attendant reveals 3 hacks to get upgraded to first class for free: 'The miracles we can work...'

    The insider knowledge might change your flying etiquette.

  • When mysterious blue flashes lit up the sky after Mexico earthquake, some feared #Apocalipsis

    The blue flashes that lit up the night sky could have been another instance of earthquake lights, a phenomenon that has long baffled experts.

  • The 'Old Farmer's Almanac' Predicts This Winter Could Be the Coldest We've Seen in Years

    They're calling it the "season of shivers." 😱❄️

  • Louisiana televangelist Jesse Duplantis criticized for response to hurricane victims

    "Outside of your podcasts and Facebook staged videos I've not seen nor heard from you or your church staff," one critic wrote on Facebook.