Hurricane Preparedness Week: Here are 9 ways to prepare for this season

Today marks the beginning of National Hurricane Preparedness Week, which lasts until May 6.

Hurricane season 2023 is close; the official start is only 32 days away.

Central Florida is no stranger to hurricanes.

Last year, the state was impacted by two major hurricanes: Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.

The Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters encourages homeowners to understand their insurance coverage before a storm hits.

Here they share nine ways to be prepared for the upcoming hurricane season:

Make sure to understand what your insurance policy does and does not cover.

Understand your deductible and review your policy to ensure your out-of-pocket expense is manageable.

Know your home’s vulnerability to storm damage, and make sure your policy covers that.

Review the “Duties After Loss” section of your policy.

Check your policy’s “Exclusions” portion to ensure your coverage will not be limited to specific damage.

Make a visual record of your home to have proof of the condition of your property and belongings before any damage occurs.

Have a detailed inventory of your belongings. Gather receipts for major appliances, furniture, and electronics.

Prepare a disaster supply kit with your family’s medical information, insurance policies, deeds, and wills. Have the original documents in a safe place and make a digital copy.

Make sure to purchase flood insurance. Standard policies do not cover flood damage. If you decide to purchase flood insurance, make sure to do it as soon as possible, as this policy has a 30-day grace period before it goes into effect.

