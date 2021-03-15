Should the hurricane season begin earlier?

Simon King - BBC Weather
·4 min read

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on 1 June. But over the past six years, significant storms have been forming earlier than this. So does the hurricane season need to start earlier - and is climate change to blame?

At a regional meeting of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) this week, meteorologists and officials will be discussing a possible change to how the hurricane season is defined.

"The 2020 hurricane season was one of the most challenging in the 40-year history of [the] WMO's Tropical Cyclone Programme," says WMO Secretary-General Prof Petteri Taalas.

"The record number of hurricanes combined with Covid-19 to create, literally, the perfect storm."

The hurricane season has officially started on the 1 June since the mid-1960s, when hurricane reconnaissance planes would start routine trips into the Atlantic to spot storm development.

Over the past 10 to 15 years, though, named storms have formed prior to the official start about 50% of the time.

And the way they are defined and observed has changed significantly over time.

"Many of these storms are short-lived systems that are now being identified because of better monitoring and policy changes that now name sub-tropical storms," Dennis Feltgen, meteorologist at the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) told BBC Weather.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was the most active on record with a total of 30 named storms. Two of those storms - Arthur and Bertha - formed in May.

As all the pre-determined names were used up, officials at the NHC had to move on to using the Greek alphabet for only the second time.

During the 2020 season, the NHC had to issue thirty-six "special" forecasts called Tropical Weather Outlooks prior to 1 June. These highlight areas in the Atlantic where meteorologists monitor activity.

Mr Feltgen said that "in order to provide more consistent information for late May and early June systems, NHC will begin to issue these outlooks routinely from 15 May this year".

Is this a step closer to officially recognising the season starting earlier?

"Discussions will need to be made on the need for, and potential ramifications of moving the beginning of the hurricane season to 15th May."

When referring to the average or normal Atlantic hurricane season, meteorologists have used a 30-year climate average from 1981-2010.

But we now have a new climate period of 1991-2020 to consider and this dramatically increases what we should now consider "normal".

Data will be discussed and finalised by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (Noaa) in May, ahead of the new season.

But data provided by Brian McNoldy, senior researcher at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School, shows a 12-19% increase in named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes.

Is Climate change having a role?

The number of named storms has increased over the decades, but there is no real evidence this is the result of a warming world.

Dr McNoldy notes "the big shift in counts is simply that there were several inactive seasons from 1981-1990 and several active seasons from 2011-2020".

"Once that inactive period drops out of the average, and is replaced by the active, it will increase the numbers"

The overall increase from 1961 is also likely to be due to better technology, along with observations over the Atlantic Ocean.

Since satellites came along in the 1980s, we can spot and monitor the development of tropical cyclones and name them when they meet the threshold.

We are simply able to record more.

However, it is thought climate change is having an impact on the intensity of tropical storms and hurricanes and therefore their potential impacts.

Experts have noted that, in recent years, tropical storms that make land are persisting far longer and doing more damage than in the past.

In a warming world, the atmosphere can hold more water and therefore has the ability to bring more extreme rainfall. With sea-levels rising, storms will also bring more flooding to low-lying areas.

Hurricane Harvey brought record rainfall in Houston, Texas, in 2017 when it dumped 127 billion tonnes of water and Dorian flooded large parts of Grand Bahama in 2019.

Recommended Stories

  • Video: Temperatures will begin to plummet Sunday evening with strong winds

    Some areas of Massachusetts will see light snow showers during the afternoon.

  • Mathias Cormann chosen as OECD head despite climate concerns

    The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said Monday that it has appointed a former Australian finance minister, Mathias Cormann, as its head. The appointment of Cormann as the OECD's new secretary general comes despite objections over his climate record. Cormann, who will begin a five-year term on June 1 at the Paris-based organization, has faced criticism for opposing climate change initiatives in Australia.

  • Denver Blizzard Causes Flight Cancellations, Runway Closures, Travel Disruptions

    The airport closed all of its runways after 27.1 inches of snow blanketed the ground.

  • Chocolate chain Thorntons to close UK stores, 600 jobs at risk

    Multiple lockdowns in Britain have heaped pressure on store-based retailers already struggling with tight margins and intense competition from purely online players. Thorntons, which was acquired by Italian group Ferrero in 2015 for 112 million pounds ($156 million) said the challenges it faced to trading were "too severe" and it would enter a consultation with impacted staff. He said Thorntons' strategy going forward would be to focus on its online channel, where net sales had increased 71% over the last year, and on selling through grocery retailers.

  • Family carves giant spinning ice carousel on their frozen lake

    An Ontario family was inspired to create an ice carousel of their own and has a few learning tips.

  • Stripe plots European expansion after $95bn valuation

    The online payments firm, the most valuable US start-up, was founded by two Irish brothers.

  • Study: Tween TV viewers get new message about value of fame

    As a parent, Yalda Uhls found herself immersed a decade ago in TV series including “Hannah Montana,” “iCarly” and “Victorious,” and uneasy about the message they sent to her 9-year-old daughter and other youngsters. “They were all about these people getting famous at a very young age,” Uhls said, suggesting that celebrity above all was the key to popularity and happiness. When Uhls made the shift from Hollywood studio executive to academic at the University of California, Los Angeles, she looked more closely at the issue.

  • Historic blizzard hits Colorado

    Blizzard warning issued for parts of Colorado; Alicia Acuna reports from Denver.

  • Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury sign two-fight deal to unify titles – Eddie Hearn

    Joshua’s promoter says a venue will be confirmed ‘within the next month’.

  • Security officials to scale back fencing around US Capitol

    Security officials will soon scale back the perimeter fencing surrounding the Capitol in response to guidance from the U.S. Capitol Police that “there does not exist a known, credible threat" that warrants keeping the temporary barrier in place. The fencing will be scaled back in two phases, Timothy Blodgett, the acting House sergeant-at-arms, said Monday in a memo to members of Congress and their staff. An inner perimeter will be moved closer to the Capitol building this week, providing access to nearby streets and some sidewalks.

  • In early foreign policy tests, Biden takes on world as it is

    President Joe Biden in his early days in office has vowed a dramatic reordering of U.S. foreign policy from his predecessor. The early preference for caution and incrementalism comes as Biden has repeatedly declared that “America is back.” “President X is almost always different from Candidate X," said Michael Green, who served as a senior National Security Council official in the George W. Bush administration.

  • Exclusive: Colombian softgel maker Procaps in talks to go public on Nasdaq - sources

    Colombian softgel maker Procaps S.A.S. is in talks to go public on Nasdaq through a merger with U.S. blank-check company Union Acquisition Corp II in a deal which would value it at more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Union Acquisition Corp II is in the process of engaging with potential investors to raise a $100 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE, which would provide additional funding to Procaps, the sources said. These funds would be used in addition to the $200 million Union Acquisition Corp II raised in October 2019 through an initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq.

  • 'A humanitarian crisis': Pelosi decries 'broken system' as Biden asks FEMA to help with migrant children at border

    "I'm so pleased that the president, as a temporary measure, has sent FEMA to the border in order to help facilitate the children," Pelosi said.

  • Everyone’s Invited: Children recount 'rape culture' experiences

    More than 4,000 people have submitted their experiences to an online platform.

  • No. 9 Buckeyes edge No. 4 Michigan, make Big Ten title game

    Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. just wanted a second chance at his home-state team. On Saturday, the former Michigan prep star made sure it counted. Washington had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists, helping the No. 9 Buckeyes fend off the fourth-ranked Wolverines for a 68-67 victory and a trip to the Big Ten Tournament title game.

  • Justin Bieber's second Crocs collab drops tomorrow—here’s what you need to know

    The second Justin Bieber Crocs collaboration with drew house is launching March 16. Here's how and where to buy the Crocs and socks before they sell out.

  • Dangerous winter storm pummels western U.S.

    A dangerous winter storm pummeled parts of the U.S. Rockies and western Plains with heavy snow on Sunday, shutting down Denver's busy airport and forcing the closure of major highways.The National Weather Service said 3 feet or more of snow was expected to fall in high-altitude areas, and blizzard warnings due to high winds were in effect for parts of Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. In Cheyenne, about 26 inches of snow had fallen by noon, according to the National Weather Service, setting a new two-day record for the city. More than 57,000 customers were without power in Colorado, according to an outage tracker maintained by utility Xcel Energy. Interstates 70 and 25, Colorado's main roadways, were shut down as of Sunday afternoon. Interstate 80, which runs east-west across Wyoming, was also closed. The system bringing blizzards to the Rockies was also responsible for severe thunderstorms in Texas, including reports of multiple tornadoes on Saturday. No deaths were reported.

  • Gunmen kidnap three teachers in Nigeria's restive northwest

    Gunmen on Monday seized three primary school teachers in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kaduna, the government said, in a region wracked by banditry and kidnapping.

  • Thorntons: Chocolate maker to close all shops putting 600 jobs at risk

    The chain blames High Street conditions for its decision to shut 61 shops, putting 603 jobs at risk.

  • Sea of troubles: The Somalia-Kenya marine border spat

    Somalia and Kenya have been feuding for years over a stretch of the Indian Ocean claimed by both nations that is believed to hold deposits of oil and gas.