🔮 What will hurricane season hold?

How many hurricanes will form this year? The prediction is here. And the Supreme Court handed down a ruling that dramatically weakens clean water protections.

It's the 40th annual National Missing Children's Day in the United States, and these missing kids need your help.

NOAA's prediction for how many hurricanes will form

Hurricane season is upon us, and the forecast is here. The prediction? Near-normal. Five to nine hurricanes are expected to form in the Atlantic Basin during the 2023 hurricane season, and overall, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts that 12 to 17 named tropical storms will develop in the region. The season is expected to be less active than in recent years for several reasons, including a high potential for an El Niño to develop this summer, which can suppress hurricane activity. The season officially begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. A closer look at the forecast.

'Architect' of Jan. 6 Capitol attack Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the right-wing militia group Oath Keepers, was sentenced to 18 years in prison and 3 years of supervised release Thursday after being convicted of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. It's the first sentence passed down to a person found guilty of the rare, Civil War-era charge linked to the riot. Before being sentenced, Rhodes brazenly addressed the court, claiming to be a "political prisoner." "However long I spend in prison, my goal will be to be an American Solzhenitsyn to expose the criminality of this regime," he said, comparing himself to Soviet dissident Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. More from the courtroom.

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the militia group known as the Oath Keepers, in 2017.

DeSantis' Twitter campaign launch plagued by glitches

Well, that was awkward. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' long-awaited presidential bid didn't go quite as planned after the Twitter-based announcement hosted by billionaire Elon Musk was besieged by online glitches. The choice to make a campaign debut on Twitter Spaces instead of a more traditional announcement was an attempt to showcase DeSantis as a nontraditional Republican – but it became clear within minutes that this wasn't working out as planned. Technical difficulties went on for more than 20 minutes before the governor was able to deliver his speech and participate in a question-and-answer session. Here's what to know.

In this photo illustration, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joins Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces to announce his run for president on Wednesday.

Supreme Court severely curtails Clean Water Act

After a fight lasting more than a decade, the Supreme Court on Thursday sided with a couple who have been battling the Environmental Protection Agency over a plan to develop a property in the Idaho panhandle, a decision with potentially sweeping ramifications for water quality, agriculture and development.

Why it matters: In an opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito and joined by four other conservative justices, the court limited the scope of the EPA's ability to control wetland pollution. That's important because, in addition to the wetlands themselves, the water at issue often feeds into the rivers and lakes that are more clearly covered by federal pollution controls.

The bottom line: The court's opinion adopts a new, more narrow standard that will limit how much water the EPA may regulate. That's a win for developers and a loss for environmentalists. 👉 Learn more about the potential impact of the decision.

In another ruling, SCOTUS sides with grandma who lost home, equity because of back taxes.

Remembering fallen heroes: As the sun was rising over Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, over 1,000 service members were out placing American flags at about 260,000 headstones for the annual "Flags In" to honor those who died in service to our country ahead of Memorial Day. See more photos here.

A soldier places flags in front of headstones at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday.

