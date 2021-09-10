Hurricane season reaches its peak

Associated Press

A strong typhoon skirted past most of the Philippines on Friday but appeared to be gaining strength as it headed directly for Taiwan this weekend, forecasters said. The Philippine meteorological agency said Typhoon Chanthu was on the cusp of becoming a category 5 “super typhoon” with sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour (134 mph) at its center and gusts up to 265 kph (165 mph) as it moved past the extreme northeastern portion of Cagayan province. A super typhoon is one with sustained winds of 220 kph (137 mph) or more.