Hurricane season reaches its peak
September 10 is the climatological peak of the hurricane season and is the busiest month for tropical development. Tony Laubach has the details.
Two disturbances on either end of the Atlantic Basin have a high likelihood of forming into tropical depressions or storms in the next several days, while Hurricane Larry continues its unrelenting path north toward Newfoundland.
Lightning lit up the sky across California on Thursday night, sparking new fires from Mendocino to El Dorado counties. And the Dixie fire continued to grow.
Super Typhoon Chanthu, which has maintained an extreme intensity for days, is slated to make a direct hit on Taiwan beginning Saturday, local time.Why it matters: The storm, which currently features maximum sustained winds of 166 mph, making it a fearsome Category 5, could cause significant damage as it moves across the highly populated island from south to north.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Super Typhoon Cha
Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall in Wednesday evening in Florida's Panhandle, bringing strong wind and rain to the area.
There’s still time to prepare for hurricane-force winds in eastern Newfoundland before conditions quickly deteriorate on Friday evening.
After burning for nearly 60 days, the Dixie fire continues to exhibit active fire behavior, surging north as treacherous weather conditions move in.
The blue flashes that lit up the night sky could have been another instance of earthquake lights, a phenomenon that has long baffled experts.
Hurricane Olaf bore down on the Los Cabos resort region at the tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula Thursday as authorities closed ports, prepared temporary shelters and urged people to monitor public announcements. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the eye of Olaf was close to landfall at San Jose Del Cabo late Thursday night and hurricane conditions were spreading across the southern portion of Baja California Sur.
WILD WEATHER: For the first time in months, the Bay Area is experiencing thunder, lightning, and even some much-needed rain.
A collection of classic cars were destroyed by flames near Traverse City, Michigan.
A strong typhoon skirted past most of the Philippines on Friday but appeared to be gaining strength as it headed directly for Taiwan this weekend, forecasters said. The Philippine meteorological agency said Typhoon Chanthu was on the cusp of becoming a category 5 “super typhoon” with sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour (134 mph) at its center and gusts up to 265 kph (165 mph) as it moved past the extreme northeastern portion of Cagayan province. A super typhoon is one with sustained winds of 220 kph (137 mph) or more.
The rise in coyote-human encounters isn't fully understood.
"We're right smack in the middle of wildfire peak season," Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said. The outlook for the rest of the year includes more heat and dryness.
Hurricane Olaf slipped back to tropical storm force on Friday after slamming into the Los Cabos resorts at the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and then drenching the region with torrential rains. The storm came ashore near San Jose del Cabo late Thursday as a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 100 mph (155 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. State Civil Defense Deputy Secretary Carlos Alfredo Godínez said he had received no reports of lives lost.
(Bloomberg) -- Phillips 66 may idle a New Orleans-area refinery that suffered so much damage during Hurricane Ida that repairs may be too costly, according to people familiar with the operation. Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland is scheduled to visit the Alliance refinery in the suburb of Belle Chasse, Louisiana, next week, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Company spokesman Bernardo Fallas said there’s no operational update or timeline for
In Barataria, Louisiana, a group of volunteers ensures neighbors have food and water after Hurricane Ida blocked mainland access.