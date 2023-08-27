Hurricane season: Tropical Depression Ten nears Florida, expected to become hurricane soon

The National Hurricane Center forecast on Tropical Depression 10 shows the depression was nearing tropical storm intensity. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico in a couple of days.

On Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 33 Florida counties to prepare for the potential storm. Click here to see if your county made the list.

As Florida enters the busiest part of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs June 1 to Nov. 30, the second tax-free holiday of the year began Aug. 26 and runs through Sept. 8. The 14-day tax-free period was added this year, ending right before the peak time of hurricane season, which happens Sept. 10. Although hurricanes can happen any time, historically, August through October is the busiest time.

Common household items found in a hurricane kit are exempt from sales tax during the two-week period. The tax holidays also include some items related to the safe evacuation of household pets.

Here's the latest update from the NHC for Sunday, Aug. 27.

Tropical Depression Ten expected to become tropical storm Sunday and a hurricane on Monday

At 8 a.m. Sunday, the center of Tropical Depression Ten was about 70 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, moving toward the southeast near 5 mph, and it is likely to meander near the Yucatan Channel through early Monday. A faster motion toward the north or north-northeast was expected later on Monday, bringing the system over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. The depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today and a hurricane by Tuesday.

Rainfall from Tropical Depression Ten?

Tropical Depression Ten is expected to produce the following rainfall amounts:

Portions of the eastern Yucatan: 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher totals of 6 inches.

Western Cuba: 3 to 6 inches, with isolated higher totals of 10 inches.

Portions of the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle, and southern Georgia: From Tuesday into Wednesday, 3 to 6 inches, with isolated higher totals of 10 inches.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to spread into portions of the Carolinas by Wednesday into Thursday.

This rainfall may lead to flash and urban flooding, and landslides across western Cuba. Scattered flash and urban flooding can also be expected across portions of the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle and portions of the Southeast U.S. by Tuesday into Thursday.

Wind from Tropical Depression Ten?

Tropical storm conditions are expected over portions of the warning area over the Yucatan Peninsula today and western Cuba tonight or Monday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area on the Isle of Youth tonight or Monday.

Storm surge from Tropical Depression Ten?

Minor coastal flooding is expected within the Tropical Storm Warning area over the Yucatan Peninsula in areas of onshore winds.

