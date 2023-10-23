Hurricane Tammy may turn left toward Bermuda
Hurricane Tammy may turn left toward Bermuda
Adam Mosseri showed off a new feature in testing on Instagram to his broadcast channel. Sticker creation is coming to Stories and Reels, letting users create custom stickers from their own photos and "eligible" photos from other users.
There was another viral Taylor Swift moment on Sunday.
The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.
Score huge savings on clothes storage bags, Crocs clogs, a lightweight stick vac and more.
It was a back-and-forth affair with the benches clearing before the Astros prevailed again in Arlington. Then the Diamondbacks stunned the Phillies and tied the NLCS.
Stellantis is planning on releasing several new and updated engines in the coming years, including six-, four-, and three-cylinder units.
The Biden administration is asking for $7 billion to take on China as part of a supplemental funding request sent to Congress Friday.
Biden is now something of a wartime president. He shouldn't count on that overcoming his poor ratings on the economy.
The two tech giants coincidentally both published new research this morning pertaining to teaching AI models to interact with the real world, basically through clever use of a simulated one. Turns out the real world is not only a complex and messy place, but a slow-moving one. Using simulators is nothing new, but Nvidia has added an additional layer of automation, applying a large language model to help write the reinforcement learning code that guides a naive AI toward performing a task better.
With the touch of a button, you'll stay cozy now and through the winter — could 55,000+ shoppers be wrong?
Over 18,000 shoppers rave about this scrub for a glowy, youthful look. Scoop it up while it's on sale!
After more than 10 years since the last mainline Mario game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has finally arrived to delight fans of sidescrollers with a non-stop rollercoaster of inspiring surprises.
You can't prevent calamities, but you can be prepared for when the lights go out.
The EPA has highlighted some of the environmental and public health risks associated with lead emissions. The agency wants to begin regulating the use of leaded fuel still often used in smaller airplanes.
Could Gen X Soft Club, an aesthetic that first gained popularity in the early '90s, regain popularity among Gen Z? The post What is the ‘Gen X Soft Club’ aesthetic, and is Gen Z reviving the look? appeared first on In The Know.
In a time when X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit have sequestered API access behind steep paywalls, Discord is taking the opposite approach. A few weeks ago, Discord enabled U.S. developers to sell their apps to Discord users in a centralized hub, and today, that feature expands to include developers in the U.K. and Europe. Developers who make apps on Discord -- which range from mini-games, to generative AI tools, to moderation bots -- earn a 70% cut of sales, with the other 30% going toward Discord platform fees.
We drive seven collectible Porsche 911s from the Porsche Museum in Germany to see just how much the iconic sports car has changed in 60 years.
The vast majority of Americans now say Hamas is a terrorist group.
The Buckeyes haven't exactly hit the ground running in their six games this season.
Despite what numbers might show, some venture capitalists are quite serious in their commitment toward diversity, equity and inclusion -- and they are not going away. The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) on Wednesday announced the launch of Venture Access Alliance, a group of 70 investors who have promised to boost diversity in the Big Apple’s startup ecosystem. It is part of the city’s Venture Access NYC initiative, which also provides fellowships and a career program for diverse talent looking to enter venture capital.