Hurricane Tammy tracker: See damage left behind as the storm moves out to sea

Hurricane Tammy made landfall over the island of Barbuda as a Category 1 storm Saturday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The island did not sustain major infrastructural damages, but did see heavy rainfall and high winds, according to the Associated Press. The storm also knocked down power lines causing an island-wide blackout, the AP reported.

In Guadeloupe, no injures were reported however there was significant damage to buildings and infrastructure, Radio France Internationale reported.

Hurricane Tammy damage in Guadeloupe

Tropical Storm Tammy path tracker: Where is the storm going?

As of Monday morning, Tammy is heading north out to sea with 80 mph winds as heavy rains continue to pound the Leeward Islands. The NHC is expecting that the storm will strengthen slightly over the next couple of days before puttering out. There are no longer active storm warnings or watches due to Tammy.

Location: 230 miles north, northwest of Anguilla

Maximum sustained wind speed: 80 mph

Direction: north at 10 mph

Spaghetti models for Tropical Storm Tammy

Special note about spaghetti models: Illustrations include an array of forecast tools and models, and not all are created equal. The hurricane center uses only the top four or five highest performing models to help make its forecasts.

When does hurricane season end?

With Tropical Storm Tammy named, that leaves two names remaining on the 2023 list of storms: Vince and Whitney. Hurricane season doesn't end until Nov. 30, although storms can and do form any time.

This season has been above the historical average when it comes to named storms. During an average hurricane season, 14 named storms form in the Atlantic basin, which covers the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the hurricane center.

Storms being tracked by the National Hurricane Center

Embedded content: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/xgtwo/two_atl_0d0.png?052051

In addition to Hurricane Tammy, NHC is also tracking Invest 95L in the Caribbean Sea that could develop into a short-lived tropical depression before the system moves over Nicaragua Tuesday.

