Hurricane warning issued for Florida east coast as Isaias nears: NHC

Residents fill and collect sand bags before the expected arrival of Hurricane Isaias in Doral

(Reuters) - A hurricane warning has been issued for portions of the east coast of Florida, as Hurricane Isaias is expected to near the state Saturday afternoon through Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

Isaias is located about 195 miles (320 km) south-southeast of Nassau, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km/h), the Miami-based forecaster said.

"Strengthening is expected later tonight and early Saturday, and Isaias is forecast to remain a hurricane for the next couple of days," the NHC said.





