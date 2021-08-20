Hurricane watch issued for Long Island and New England, with Tropical Storm Henri forecast to gain strength

In this graphic, the bright colors depict the likely path of Tropical Storm Henri’s winds, which have a minimum threshold of 39 mph. (National Hurricane Center)

The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for New England and portions of Long Island, N.Y., with Tropical Storm Henri likely to develop into a hurricane before it hits the Northeastern coast this weekend.

“Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Henri is expected to become a hurricane by Saturday and be at or near hurricane strength when it makes landfall in southern New England,” the National Hurricane Center announced Friday morning.

Henri is expected to make landfall starting Sunday, and residents of New England can expect strong winds of up to 75 mph, up to 5 inches of rainfall and a storm surge of 3 to 5 feet into Monday. The first tropical-storm-force winds could reach the shore late Saturday.

A man walks on Boylston Street in Boston on Thursday. (Craig F. Walker/Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The hurricane watch largely covers Long Island but also includes portions of Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, where Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are located. Tropical-storm watches have been issued for the metro New York area, including Westchester and Nassau counties.

The alert comes one day after the 30th anniversary of Hurricane Bob, which was the last time a hurricane made landfall in New England. Bob, which affected New Englanders for up to two weeks, cost $1.5 billion in damages, which is nearly $3 billion today, and killed at least 17 people.

Henri follows closely behind Fred, a tropical depression that passed through parts of Connecticut and Massachusetts earlier this week, areas that could get up to another total 8 inches of rain this weekend.

