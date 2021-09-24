Hurricanes from Ida to Sam: How they happen and why they are getting more dangerous
There were 14 hurricanes in 2020, the busiest season since 2005. Here’s how they form and why climate change is making them more intense.
Hurricane Sam continues to rapidly strengthen, expected to reach major hurricane status this weekend.
Forecasters are also monitoring three other disturbances, including one that has a chance of turning into a tropical depression next week.
After rapid intensification, Sam has become a hurricane.
The arrival of the 18th named storm of the 2020 season is imminent, and with the "official" end of the season more than two months away, the hurricane name list may overflow for the second year running.
A major pattern change is set to sweep much of the country, with some very sharp reversals of fortune in some cases.
Tropical Storm Sam is sitting over the Atlantic Ocean, expected to become a hurricane and reach a major category level. NBC News’ Meteorologist Michelle Grossman reports on where the storm will travel and what to expect.
ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the latest storm system that has at least seven U.S. states bracing for severe weather.
The Bureau of Reclamation recently declared the first-ever shortage on the Colorado River, which means Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will get less water than normal next year. The nation's most populated state has the most senior rights to river water. While the reservoir on the Nevada-Arizona border is key for those three lower Colorado River basin states, Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah border is the guide for Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah in the upper basin.
After being pummeled by two tropical storms that submerged basements, cracked home foundations and destroyed belongings, Northeastern U.S. residents still in the throes of recovery are being hit with another unexpected blow: Thousands of families are now swamped with financial losses because they didn't have flood insurance. Most of those caught off guard by the intense downpours from the remnants of Hurricane Ida and Tropical Storm Henri lived in areas outside of coastal floodplains, making flood insurance an afterthought for most of the working-class families whose neighborhoods were among the hardest hit. For weeks now, Shivprasad and his parents have been crammed into a relative’s apartment after New York City building inspectors declared their home uninhabitable.
Hurricanes are becoming more intense and costly as the number of Category 4 or 5 storms has nearly doubled over the decades. Scientists say climate change and warmer oceans are fueling it.