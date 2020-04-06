Hurricanes in a pandemic: 'Absolutely that’s our nightmare scenario'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Emergency managers run drills on handling multiple catastrophes at once, such as a cyberattack during a tornado or a mass shooting amid a destructive flood.

But most disaster plots don’t involve a months-long pandemic sapping resources globally from aid groups and governments while so much of the nation is shut down, self-isolating and unemployed.

This is where they find themselves in the run-up to the 2020 hurricane season, which leading forecasts predict will be the fifth consecutive year of above-normal activity. A forecast released Thursday suggests we could see four major hurricanes develop.

The U.S. may still be battling the coronavirus outbreak when hurricane season officially begins June 1, and waves of infections could follow during peak months for storms in late summer and early fall. Emergency officials say major storms could severely strain the ability of states and the federal government to protect lives. How do you evacuate coastal areas and open shelters with social distancing? What about supplies of food and medical equipment?

“There are no timetables man can set for the coronavirus. The assumption has to be that we will still have this June 1,” said Craig Fugate, a former FEMA administrator who was director of the Florida Emergency Management Division from 2001 to 2009. “Hurricane season cannot be postponed by presidential executive order.”

Hurricane Irma caused major damage to the Virgin Islands in 2017.

April is when typically when campaigns begin about preparing for hurricanes. But directions on evacuation routes and shelters have been replaced this year by pleas to stay home to contain the coronavirus and instructions on applying for unemployment.

The National Hurricane Conference and Florida’s Governor’s Hurricane Conference were both canceled, chances lost to learn the latest in first-responder tactics, atmospheric conditions and best-practice recovery efforts.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday in West Palm Beach that he is aware of the forecasts calling for another active season and worries about how “the social fabric holds up.”

He’s less concerned about paying for another tropically-mustered disaster, such as 2018’s Category 5 Hurricane Michael, which flattened parts of the Panhandle and ripped apart homes on a path that stretched into Georgia.

“I would say in terms of the financial preparedness, I think because of the federal bill, we should be able to get money for (the coronavirus), so we are spending money but should get reimbursed,” DeSantis said. “Financially, we will be able to weather it from a government perspective.”

Still, there are the mechanics of hurricane preparedness to deal with. Would the infected or potentially sick be sent to separate facilities?

“It does throw a unique spin on it,” said Steven Still, emergency management director for coastal New Hanover County, N.C., which has suffered near direct blows from multiple hurricanes in recent years. “It’s a major challenge, no doubt.”

Still said social distancing requirements would limit how many people could seek refuge in shelters. That means local governments would need to open more of them.

Evacuees, including special-needs cases, would require more buses to keep folks a safe distance apart. And moving coronavirus victims on ventilators could become a major endeavor that would require action well before a storm approaches the coast – assuming there’s hospital space inland to take them.

And then there are the personal mental and financial barriers. People may be hesitant to evacuate for fear of going to a shelter with the infected. With record unemployment, people may not have gas money or a way to pay for a hotel.

“Much of what we use as baseline assumptions for emergencies will not work right now,” said Bryan Koon, a former director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management who is now a disaster consultant. “We can’t open shelters like we used to under current social distancing guidelines.”