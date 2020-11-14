Hurricanes, quarterback D’Eriq King do it again with fourth-quarter comeback thriller

Quarterback D’Eriq King and his Miami Hurricanes did it again Saturday.

The ninth-ranked University of Miami took its first lead of the game with 5:59 left on a 36-yard touchdown pass from King to Mark Pope to give UM the eventual 25-24 victory at Virginia Tech.

On Tech’s ensuing drive, defensive end Jaelan Phillips registered his third sack to help UM eventually get the ball back. After using up its final timeout, the Hokies took over at their own 4-yard line with 1:45 left in the game. UM striker Gilbert Frierson’s sack was followed by a Hendon Hooker completion for first down and after a spike, the Canes took a timeout.

Miami’s defense, which again came on strong in the final quarter, held the rest of the way.

The Hurricanes’ win marked their first four-game winning streak since 2018, when a five-game streak was followed by four consecutive losses. The Canes (7-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) have not had as good a start to a season since 2017, when they went 10-0 before ending with three consecutive losses.

The Hokies, who were favored by two points, fell to 4-4 and 4-3.

Despite being sacked six times, King finished 24 of 38 for 255 yards and the winning touchdown. Factoring in the sack yards, King rushed 18 times for 15 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown.

The Canes also sacked Virginia Tech six times, and added 11 tackles for loss.

UM receiver Dee Wiggins led all wideouts with eight catches for 106 yards.

And UM did it all with 13 players absent. As is customary now in the age of COVID-19, the Hurricanes release an “unavailability” list every week about an hour before kickoff. The past three games, the list has grown from six to 11 to this week 13 out. Saturday’s absentees included offensive line starting guard Jakai Clark, former starting left tackle John Campbell Jr., starting defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte and starting linebacker Zach McCloud, with other rotational defensive linemen out as well.

UM went into the locker room at halftime down 14-3 after kicker Jose Borregales, who had two field goals in the first half, hit a 40-yarder with four seconds left. His first, a 42-yarder, came with 37 seconds left in the opening quarter.

With three games left in the 2020 regular season, the Canes are back home at Hard Rock next Saturday to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-5, 2-4) at 8 p.m. (ACC Network). Georgia Tech’s originally scheduled game with Pitt this weekend, however, was canceled after both teams reported COVID-19 issues. So everyone involved with next week’s game will be waiting and hoping for the best.

Because of the pandemic, this year’s ACC format, usually split into Coastal and Atlantic divisions, has one 15-team division and will take the two teams with the highest league winning percentage for the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 19. Now, the Hurricanes can only hope that they win out and undefeated No. 2 Notre Dame and one-loss No. 4 Clemson start losing. But even then the Canes would likely have to go through a tiebreaker scenario.

Notre Dame was set to play at Boston College at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, with Clemson idle during a bye week.

This story will be updated.