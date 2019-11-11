Hurricanes on the scale of Katrina and Harvey are now 3 times more likely than a century ago: 'We cannot hope to combat storms'

Barbara Ambrose/NOAA





Hurricanes are the costliest natural disasters in the US.

New research shows that extremely destructive hurricanes have become much more common over the last century.

Recent storms serve as examples of this trend. In 2017, Hurricane Harvey decimated parts of Texas, causing $125 billion in damages. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina caused $161 billion in economic losses.

As our planet warms, hurricanes are expected to continue getting stronger, slower, and wetter.

According to a study published today in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, extremely destructive storms like Harvey and Katrina — hurricanes that decimate large coastal areas to the tune of billions of dollars — have gotten far more common in the US relative to their less damaging counterparts.

"We estimate that there has been a tripling in the rate of the most damaging storms over the last century," Aslak Grinsted, the lead author of the study, told Business Insider.

Hurricanes in the US are becoming more damaging

A large body of research has shown links between higher temperatures and stronger, wetter hurricanes that can cause more damage. But calculating the cost of those worsening storms is tricky.

Analyses have to factor in inflation and fluctuations in property costs, as well as the fact that more people live in vulnerable coastal areas than they did a century ago. So if the same storm were to hit an urban area today versus 100 years ago, the resulting damages are likely to be higher.

In their new study, Grinsted and his team found a new way to compare hurricane impacts across centuries. They elected to compare storms by the amount of impacted land area, rather than economic losses. Using an insurance-industry database, the researchers calculated how much land was destroyed by more than 240 tropical storms and hurricanes that made landfall in the US between 1900 and 2018.

"We cannot directly compare the damage from the 1926 Great Miami hurricane with that from Hurricane Irma in 2017 without considering the increased amount of valuable property exposed," the authors wrote.

So Grinsted coined a new metric: "area of total destruction," or ATD. It's a measurement of how big an area a given hurricane would have to destroy to equal the associated economic losses.

The study authors concluded that the frequency of the most damaging hurricanes (defined as ATDs exceeding 467 square miles) increased 330% century-over-century.

Moderate storms with an ATD of 50 square miles or less, by comparison, increased at a rate of 140% per century.

