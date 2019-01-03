Hurry, the $18 Crock-Pot with 7,000 5-star reviews is back on Amazon

Maren Estrada

If you want a great multi-use cooker that can perform all sorts of great cooking functions, there are plenty of options out there. The Instant Pot DUO60 is the most popular one, and Crock-Pot has a comparable model that’s even more affordable. But if you just want a no-fuss slow cooker, then you don’t have to spend anywhere close to $100. In fact, if you grab the Crock-Pot SCR300-SS 3-Quart Manual Slow Cooker right now while it’s back in stock and on sale at a discount, you’ll only pay $18.49!

Crock-Pot SCR300-SS 3-Quart Manual Slow Cooker, Silver: $18.49

Here’s some additional info from the product page:

  • Serves 3+ people. 3-quart capacity
  • High/Low cook settings, and convenient Warm setting
  • Crock-Pot features removable, dishwasher-safe stoneware insert, and dishwasher-safe glass lid
  • Polished silver, stainless steel exterior with black accents and plastic handles
  • Recipes included

BGR Top Deals:

  1. This $80 smartwatch with a 30-day battery outsold every holiday wearable deal, and now it’s back
  2. Multicolor smart LED bulbs as good as $50 Philips Hue bulbs are back down to $17

Trending Right Now:

  1. Galaxy S10’s most exciting new feature might be battery tech no other Android or iPhone has
  2. Apple’s unreleased iOS 13 software was just spotted for the first time, and we can’t wait
  3. New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ theory says Marvel has been misleading us for years

See the original version of this article on BGR.com