Hurry, the $18 Crock-Pot with 7,000 5-star reviews is back on Amazon

If you want a great multi-use cooker that can perform all sorts of great cooking functions, there are plenty of options out there. The Instant Pot DUO60 is the most popular one, and Crock-Pot has a comparable model that’s even more affordable. But if you just want a no-fuss slow cooker, then you don’t have to spend anywhere close to $100. In fact, if you grab the Crock-Pot SCR300-SS 3-Quart Manual Slow Cooker right now while it’s back in stock and on sale at a discount, you’ll only pay $18.49!

Crock-Pot SCR300-SS 3-Quart Manual Slow Cooker, Silver: $18.49

Here’s some additional info from the product page:

Serves 3+ people. 3-quart capacity

High/Low cook settings, and convenient Warm setting

Crock-Pot features removable, dishwasher-safe stoneware insert, and dishwasher-safe glass lid

Polished silver, stainless steel exterior with black accents and plastic handles

Recipes included

