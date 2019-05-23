Hurry: Amazon’s best-selling Bluetooth earbuds are only $15 for Prime members

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, the insanely popular Mpow Flame Waterproof Bluetooth Headphones can currently be purchased for $19.99. That’s a killer price for earbuds that offer great sound and impressive battery life, of course. But if you do subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll get an extra discount that slashes the price all the way down to just $15.29. That’s within a few pennies of the lowest price ever, so definitely grab a pair before this deal ends!

HD Bass Sound: With well tuned driver, advanced CSR chip and Bluetooth 4.1 technology, Mpow flame sport earbuds produce richer bass stereo sound with reinforced clarity, as well as faster pairing and enhanced wireless connection.

Long-lasting 7-9 Hours Playtime: Powerful battery offers 7-9 Hours of superior audio performance or hands-free phone conversation after charging for just 1.5 Hours. (Note: 1. Mpow flame has 12V over-voltage hardware cut off, 1a over-current restored fuse to achieve safe charging. 2. Please use charging cable provided, or certified brand charging cable. 3. We don’t recommend using fast charging.)

IPX7 Waterproof Headphones: Mpow flame wireless headphones have reliable water & sweat-proof Nano-coating for worry-free use and improved durability in intense workouts or exercises in light rain. Perfect for running, jogging, hiking, yoga, exercises, gym, fitness, traveling and etc.

Enhanced Comfort & Secure Fit: Four different sizes of eartips (XS, S, M, L), one memory foam eartip and one optional wire clip are included for different ear canals and necks. A carrying case is provided for better portability. (Note: Please choose the most suitable eartips for your ears.)

CVC 6.0 Noise Cancelling Mic: With built-in CVC 6.0 noise canceling microphone, Mpow flame bluetooth headphones offer crystal clear sound quantity for hands-free calling. 18 Month Warranty: Every Mpow product includes a 45 days money-back guarantee & 18-month warranty.

