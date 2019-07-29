Hurry up and wait: Docs say insurers increasingly interfere

TOM MURPHY
Cancer patient Kim Lauerman poses for a portrait in her home Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Alpharetta, Ga. After Lauerman was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, doctors wanted to give her a drug that helps prevent infections and fever during chemotherapy. Her insurer said no. Doctors say they worry about the growing influence insurers have over patient care. They say treatment delays and the problems they create are becoming common because routine things like imaging exams or prescriptions now require insurer approval first. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

After Kim Lauerman was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, doctors wanted to give her a drug that helps prevent infections and fever during chemotherapy. Her insurer said no.

Anthem Blue Cross told Lauerman the drug wasn't necessary. She eventually got it after an infection landed her in the hospital, but that led to another problem: She ended up missing several chemo sessions.

"The insurance has been great until I got to a point that I really needed something for survival," Lauerman said.

Doctors say they worry about the growing influence insurers have over patient care. Some are finding that they need more approvals from insurance companies for routine things like medical scans or some prescriptions, which can postpone care for a few days or even weeks.

Insurers say advances in medical care are prompting them to review more cases before deciding on coverage. They say the checks are not meant to delay or stifle care, and they see them as a way to talk to doctors about the best approach and to guard against unnecessary treatment.

"It's not the end of the conversation," said Kristine Grow, a spokeswoman for the insurer trade group America's Health Insurance Plans.

Stuck in the middle are patients who may wind up with breaks in treatment. Those interruptions can stir anxiety and, in some cases, influence the success of their care.

Lauerman worries her advanced cancer may return because her treatment was cut short.

Doctors wanted her to get chemotherapy and the drug Neupogen to boost infection-fighting white blood cells. But they had to end the second round of chemo early after she developed an infection.

The 57-year-old Alpharetta, Georgia, resident also had surgery and now gets regular scans and blood work to check whether her cancer has returned.

Federal privacy laws prevent Anthem from commenting on Lauerman's case. But spokeswoman Lori McLaughlin said the insurer does cover Neupogen. That decision can depend on several factors including the patient's health, the treatment plan and guidelines from cancer groups, she said.

No independent research tracks how frequently insurance issues delay or curtail care nationally, but doctors say they've seen a marked increase in difficulties over the last few years.

Dr. Ray Page says more than 90% of his patients need an insurer's approval before he does a positron emission tomography, or PET, scan to try to figure out where cancer has spread. The Fort Worth, Texas, doctor said his patients rarely had to wait for such approvals five years ago.

"That patient is putting their life in my hands, and they need to be able to trust me," he said. "When you have these outside interferences telling me I can do this and I can't do that ... that very quickly erodes the trust."

Dr. Barbara McAneny said insurer-created delays have become common in many types of cancer care except for routine follow-up visits. That includes people waiting for pain medication prescriptions.

"When patients have chronic pain and you make them go without their pain medication for several days ... waiting for the wheels of insurance companies to turn, it is cruel," said the Albuquerque, New Mexico-based oncologist and former president of the American Medical Association.

Outside cancer care, doctors say coverage for routine tests like MRIs has become difficult.

Autoworker Lance Hopkins lived with neck pain that spread down his body for weeks earlier this year while he awaited insurance approval of an MRI exam. The 55-year-old Monson, Massachusetts, resident said his doctor needs the exam to find a suspected pinched nerve, but his insurer had only approved less precise tests.

"What really stunk is my granddaughter had a fishing derby and I couldn't even hold a fishing pole to help her," he said. "All I could do is sit there and watch."

Insurers base their reviews and coverage decisions on treatment guidelines established by medical societies, said Dr. Michael Sherman, chief medical officer for Harvard Pilgrim, which offers employer-sponsored and individual coverage mostly in New England.

They have to guard against potential problems such as addiction to pain medications, radiation exposure from too many medical scans or unscrupulous doctors who have their own imaging devices and want to make money. They also try to rein in costs.

"If we can't do that, and we see premiums continue to go up ... people won't be able to afford insurance, let alone health care," Sherman said.

___

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: @thpmurphy

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Dr. Barbara McAneny is a former president of the American Medical Association, not its current president.

  • White House chief says 'everything Donald Trump says is offensive'
    The Independent

    White House chief says 'everything Donald Trump says is offensive'

    Donald Trump's White House has defended the president in the wake of incendiary tweets he launched at a senior Democratic congressman of colour whose district he claimed was “rodent and rat infested”. Mick Mulvaney, the president's acting chief of staff, described the tweets as “hyperbolic” after they sparked backlash across the country and among top Democrats, who rebuked the “racist attacks”. “I understand that everything Donald Trump says is offensive to some people,” Mr Mulvaney said in an interview with CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday.

  • Bernie Sanders denounces 'greed' of American drug companies
    AFP

    Bernie Sanders denounces 'greed' of American drug companies

    Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders accused American pharmaceutical companies Sunday of letting diabetic patients die out of "greed," after he accompanied a group of Americans to Canada to buy insulin. Sanders joined the group, which took a bus from the US city of Detroit to Windsor, Ontario to restock on insulin, which costs 10 times more in the United States than in its northern neighbor. "How come the same exact medicine, in this case insulin, is sold here in Canada for one-tenth of the price it is sold in the United States?" Sanders demanded after visiting a Windsor pharmacy.

  • Boy, 8, dies in Germany after being pushed onto train tracks
    Associated Press

    Boy, 8, dies in Germany after being pushed onto train tracks

    An 8-year-old boy was run over by a train and killed at Frankfurt's main station on Monday after a man pushed him and his mother onto the tracks, German police said. The mother and then the boy were pushed onto the tracks as a high-speed ICE train was pulling into the station, one of Germany's busiest. The mother was able to escape but the boy was hit and run over by the train and suffered fatal injuries.

  • Woman wakes up in hotel, finds snake on her arm: 'I won't be sleeping for a while after this'
    USA TODAY

    Woman wakes up in hotel, finds snake on her arm: 'I won't be sleeping for a while after this'

    Talk about a rude awakening: A woman woke up in a hotel bed to find a snake stretched across her arm. Melinda Major spent the night in Memphis in a second-floor room at the Hampton Inn Memphis-Walnut Grove/Baptist Hospital East hotel in Tennessee and woke up after feeling something on her arm, she wrote Friday on Facebook and later confirmed to local news outlet Fox 13. She posted a photo of the green snake coiled up on top of her comforter.

  • Turkey Stockpiled F-16 Parts Ahead of Getting the Russian S-400 Anti-Air System
    The National Interest

    Turkey Stockpiled F-16 Parts Ahead of Getting the Russian S-400 Anti-Air System

    NATO member Turkey is determined to acquire ballistic missile technology, and aims to co-produce the next generation of the S-400, the officials added, citing discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Erdogan said his country will take delivery of the S-400 within days. A Bloomberg report says Turkey has been stockpiling parts for F-16s and other military equipment in anticipation of a U.S. sanction for acquiring the Russian S-400 air defense system.

  • Beijing says China stepping up U.S. soy imports, yet to show up in U.S. data
    Reuters

    Beijing says China stepping up U.S. soy imports, yet to show up in U.S. data

    Chinese state media said on Sunday the United States has shipped several million tonnes of soybeans to China since the two countries' leaders met in June, although U.S. government data shows that the volume was much less. The U.S.-China trade war has curbed the export of U.S. crops to China, with soybean sales falling sharply after Beijing slapped tariffs of 25% on American cargoes. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data shows that just 1.02 million tonnes of soybeans were shipped to China for the period starting from the G20 meeting June 28 to the week ended July 18, the most recent date for which data is available.

  • Hong Kong plunges into pandemonium for second day in a row as protests continue
    The Telegraph

    Hong Kong plunges into pandemonium for second day in a row as protests continue

    Hong Kong descended into pandemonium for the second day in a row on Sunday as police again fired tear gas and rubber bullets at pro-democracy protesters as clashes in the city become increasingly violent. In the western end of Hong Kong island, rounds of tear gas coming from all sides were fired continuously to disperse protesters as riot police charged forward, beating people with batons and shields and cuffing others. Anger among the largely peaceful demonstrators has escalated significantly after weeks of what many describe as unprecedented police brutality.

  • National Chicken Wing Day 2019: Where to get free wings and more deals
    BGR News

    National Chicken Wing Day 2019: Where to get free wings and more deals

    Hot on the heels of National Tequila Day last week… National Ice Cream Day and National Hot Dog Day the week before that… and National French Fry Day the week before that… comes National Chicken Wing Day 2019. The bottom line is you can enjoy a bunch of pretty great deals on Monday in honor of National Chicken Wing Day. As it does with all of these weird holidays, Offers.com has rounded up all of the biggest and best deals you can enjoy in celebration of National Chicken Wing Day.

  • 'Abortion is freedom': Pro-choice billboard adverts protest all-male council declaring city ‘sanctuary for the unborn’
    The Independent

    'Abortion is freedom': Pro-choice billboard adverts protest all-male council declaring city ‘sanctuary for the unborn’

    There are no abortion clinics in Waskom, located near the Louisiana border, but last month an all-male city council passed an ordinance largely written by an anti-abortion group declaring it a “sanctuary city for the unborn”. Officials insisted it was a preventive measure, designed to allay the council's fears that the signing of strict abortion bans in the neighbouring state could prompt clinics to move across the border and into their town of about 2,200 residents. Responding to the proclamation, abortion rights activists from Austin, around 300 miles away, erected two billboards on the edge of town that asserted “abortion is freedom” and directed women needing care to a website with information on local services.

  • People

    Michelle Obama Voices Pride in Baltimore Students After Trump's Twitter Rant Against Local Congressman

    Michelle Obama praised students from Baltimore on Saturday, hours after President Donald Trump tweeted inflammatory remarks about parts of the Maryland city. On Saturday morning, the president went on a Twitter rant about Rep. Elijah Cummings, a vocal critic whose district includes much of Baltimore. According to U.S. Census data, Cummings' district is about 53 percent African-American, while the city of Baltimore as a whole was last estimated to be about 62.8 percent African-American.

  • Iran says reporter once detained in US could interview Pompeo
    AFP

    Iran says reporter once detained in US could interview Pompeo

    Iran said on Sunday that a state television anchor who was once detained in America could interview Mike Pompeo, after the top US diplomat said he was willing to talk to its people. Pompeo said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg that he would "happily" go to Tehran and willingly appear on Iranian television to explain US reasoning behind its sanctions against the Islamic republic. "Our reporter Ms. Marzieh Hashemi can go and interview (Pompeo) so that he can say what he intends to say," government spokesman Ali Rabiei said, quoted by official news agency IRNA.

  • Canadian air force joins hunt for teen murder suspects
    AFP

    Canadian air force joins hunt for teen murder suspects

    The Royal Canadian Air Force has joined the hunt for two fugitive teens suspected of triple murder, officials said Saturday, backing up a vast search operation unfolding in Manitoba's remote northeast. The suspects, identified as Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, have been on the run for more than a week. Authorities say they believe the two are behind the killings of 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler and his 24-year-old American girlfriend, Chynna Deese, as well as of Leonard Dyck, a 64-year-old Canadian.

  • A shark attack while snorkeling is extremely rare. Tips on how to avoid it
    USA TODAY

    A shark attack while snorkeling is extremely rare. Tips on how to avoid it

    It's Shark Week, so know this about shark attacks: There were just 66 confirmed cases of unprovoked shark attacks worldwide with only four fatalities in 2018, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File. That number is a significant decrease from the past five years, which the Shark Attack File reports was an average of 84 incidents annually. Even more rare is a shark attack on a snorkeler, which accounts for 6% of the shark attacks worldwide.

  • Arkansas school shooter who killed 5 in 1998 dies in head-on crash: police
    KFSN – Fresno

    Arkansas school shooter who killed 5 in 1998 dies in head-on crash: police

    Drew Grant was 11 years old when he and a friend fatally shot four students and a teacher at their Arkansas middle school in 1998.

  • The 89 Issues of Car and Driver with a Corvette on the Cover
    Car and Driver

    The 89 Issues of Car and Driver with a Corvette on the Cover

    It's significant coverage for a significant car. From Car and Driver

  • Nigeria bans local Shi'ite group after protests
    Reuters

    Nigeria bans local Shi'ite group after protests

    Nigeria's government has banned a Shi'ite Muslim group whose followers have been holding protests to demand the release of their detained leader, accusing the group of inciting violence. At least 20 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria have been killed over the past week during a series of protests that have shown little sign of abating, raising pressure on the government. Nigerian police have responded with teargas and gunfire to the protests and a court on Saturday granted the government permission to label the group a terrorist organization.

  • Why North Korea Fears the F-35 Stealth Fighter
    The National Interest

    Why North Korea Fears the F-35 Stealth Fighter

    There is no shortage of instantaneous reactions when North Korea conducts a ballistic missile test. Last week's test of a short-range ballistic missile, supposedly molded on Russia's SS-26 Iskander, was no exception. While military experts were trying to get as much technical information about the missile as possible, North Korea analysts were debating about the message Kim Jong-un was hoping to send to Washington and Seoul.  Could it be a warning to President Trump that the North Koreans are losing the last of their patience with diplomacy?

  • Greta Thunberg to sail across Atlantic for climate summits because she refuses to fly on planes
    The Independent

    Greta Thunberg to sail across Atlantic for climate summits because she refuses to fly on planes

    Greta Thunberg is to sail across the Atlantic in a high-tech racing yacht to attend UN climate summits in New York and Chile as she refuses to fly on planes. The 16-year-old Swedish climate activist said she spent months deciding how to travel to the US without travelling by plane, which she shuns because of their high greenhouse gas emissions. Ms Thunbeg will set sail on her trans-Atlantic voyage in August in a boat fitted with solar panels and underwater turbines to generate zero-carbon electricity on board.

  • Vatican bones found to be too old in quest to solve mystery of missing teenager Emanuela Orlandi
    The Telegraph

    Vatican bones found to be too old in quest to solve mystery of missing teenager Emanuela Orlandi

    Vatican officials say experts have found no recent bones in their examination of an ossuary as part of a search for a teenager who disappeared 36 years ago - but an expert representing the family of the missing girl has called for more tests on some of the bones. A Vatican spokesman said a team of specialists, who completed their work Sunday, had found no bones recent enough to match those of Emanuela Orlandi, the missing teenager. Forensics specialist Giovanni Arcudi, who led the team, said they had found "no bone structure dating back to a period later than the end of the 19th century," according to a statement.

  • Baltimore paper blasts Trump after his attacks on city: 'Better to have a few rats than to be one'
    Yahoo News

    Baltimore paper blasts Trump after his attacks on city: 'Better to have a few rats than to be one'

    The Baltimore Sun editorial board lit up President Trump Saturday night for his Twitter tirade against its city and Rep. Elijah Cummings, the powerful Democrat who represents Maryland's Seventh District. Cummings, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, has over the last two weeks both authorized subpoenas for senior White House staffers' communications and ripped into acting Homeland Security chief Kevin McAleenan over the conditions of the government camps for migrants at the southern border.

  • Romania suspect admits killing two teenage girls, charged with murder
    AFP

    Romania suspect admits killing two teenage girls, charged with murder

    A man in Romania has admitted to killing two teenage girls including a 15-year-old whose disappearance this week shook the country and claimed the scalp of the police chief, the suspect's lawyer said Sunday. The suspect, named as 65-year-old Gheorghe Dinca, "has confessed his crimes", lawyer Alexandru Bogdan was quoted as saying by Agerpres news agency. After initially refusing to answer any questions, Dinca eventually caved and admitted to the murders of Alexandra who vanished on Wednesday and 19-year-old Luiza, missing since April.

  • US man allegedly wanted to kill American soldiers, arrested while trying to join Taliban
    USA TODAY

    US man allegedly wanted to kill American soldiers, arrested while trying to join Taliban

    A 33-year-old American man living in New York City's Bronx borough faces terror charges after his arrest at a New York airport while allegedly en route to join the Taliban in Afghanistan to kill U.S. soldiers, according to federal court documents. Delowar Mohammad Hossain, who is originally from Bangladesh and later became a U.S. citizen, was arraigned Friday in federal court in New York City. He was arrested Friday at John F. Kennedy International Airport as he was about to board a flight to Thailand on the first leg of his journey to Afghanistan, prosecutors said.

  • 12-year sentence for China dissident on state secrets charge
    Associated Press

    12-year sentence for China dissident on state secrets charge

    Chinese dissident Huang Qi has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on the charge of leaking secrets to a foreign entity, more than two years after his arrest, a court said Monday. Huang, who founded a website documenting alleged rights abuses by officials, has been jailed twice before, including in 2008 after advocating for parents whose children were killed in a massive earthquake in the southwestern province of Sichuan. A brief announcement Monday on the website of the Mianyang Municipal People's Intermediate Court in Huang's native Sichuan province gave no details on the nature of the secrets Huang, 56, allegedly leaked or who the recipients were.

  • A Tale of Two Jeffreys: How the Virgin Islands Welcomed a Rich Sex Offender—and Punished a Poor One
    The Daily Beast

    A Tale of Two Jeffreys: How the Virgin Islands Welcomed a Rich Sex Offender—and Punished a Poor One

    Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to engaging a minor in prostitution in a 2007 plea deal only a super-rich guy could have swung. He did 18 months locked up, mostly in a private wing of the Palm Beach County jail, where he only stayed at night, returning each morning to “work release. He then proceeded to prove that a registered sex offender with enough money in the Virgin Islands can just continue to come and go from a private island off the coast of St. Thomas, with an ever-changing entourage of girls who appeared to be barely in their teens.

  • 2 separate shark attacks in Florida this weekend
    KGO – San Francisco

    2 separate shark attacks in Florida this weekend

    Two separate shark attacks injured beachgoers on Florida's eastern shore, just an hour apart this weekend.