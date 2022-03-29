Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district names deputy to succeed retiring superintendent

The Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district board of trustees voted unanimously on Monday to approve Joseph Harrington as the district’s next superintendent.

Harrington is HEB ISD’s deputy superintendent for educational operations and previously was its assistant superintendent for secondary administration.

Before he worked in the HEB district, Harrington was an assistant principal and principal in the Northwest and Grapevine-Colleyville districts.

The district’s current superintendent, Steve Chapman, announced in December that he planned to retire at the end of this school year. At a Feb. 28 meeting, the board named Harrington as the only superintendent finalist.

“Every student, teacher, and supporting employee has a unique story and pathway to success,” Harrington wrote in a statement that the district released. HEB ISD is a special place because this community believes we all have a responsibility to enable students to thrive — we truly are better together.”