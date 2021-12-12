Hurst man arrested after threatening to kill neighbors, hourslong standoff, police say

A standoff between Hurst police and a man accused of pointing a gun at neighbors and threatening to kill them ended Sunday morning after four and a half hours.

Hurst police received a call saying 38-year-old Vincent Craig Corley was pointing a gun and threatening neighbors at his apartment complex at 555 Precinct Line Road around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

Hurst police and the Northeast Tarrant County Area SWAT Team, or NETCAST, responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the apartments, according to the release. NETCAST negotiators began attempting to talk to the man to arrange a peaceful surrender while operators worked to evacuate surrounding apartments.

Around 7:40 a.m., Corley surrendered without further incident. He was booked into the Hurst jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the release.

Nobody was injured.

No information has been released about any set bond. Police said more charges may be filed as their investigation into the incident continues.