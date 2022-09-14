Hurst police investigating allegations 2 women were repeatedly raped by family member

Hurst police said on Wednesday that they are investigating sexual assault allegations in a case that has gained attention on social media and led to concerned inquiries from the community.

Police have not released details of the case, but in a TikTok video that’s been shared thousands of times, a local man said he is acquainted with two women who have been repeatedly raped by a family member in the North Texas city. One of the women has disabilities and is autistic, according to the video made by Duncan Gill of Hurst, who goes by polemidies on TikTok. Gill questioned the police handling of the investigation and why no charges have been filed.

No one has been arrested in the case as of Wednesday, according to police.

Hurst police Capt. Nate Duermeyer said in a Wednesday news release that the department would not discuss the details to protect the integrity of the case and all parties involved.

“We understand the public’s concern about this situation, and our department takes all sexual assault reports seriously,” Duermeyer said, adding that the department is actively investigating the case. “We appreciate the public’s understanding that all facts have not been made public.”

Gill said in the TikTok video that the women told him there was physical evidence and that they had screenshots of messages in which their assailant apologized for raping them.

The video has received more than 22,000 likes on TikTok.

A GoFundMe account has been established for one of the women to raise money for an attorney.

“My police department and detective refuse to even hand over my case to an SVU DA who wants to handle it,” the woman said, according to the GoFundMe page. “I am just trying to get myself a lawyer and get justice not just for me but for everyone that the police department has silenced, all the rape victims they have turned away, and all the victims of any crime they dropped the ball on.”