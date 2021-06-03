Hurst police shoot man who they say fired gun at officer outside apartment complex

A Hurst police officer shot a person that police say fired a gun at the officer on Wednesday.

At 4:56 p.m., Hurst police received a 911 call about a man firing a gun inside the Town Center Apartments, which is on the border of Hurst and North Richland Hills near Tarrant County College. North Richland Hills and Hurst police responded to the call.

A caller said the man was at the apartment complex breaking car windows with a gun in his hands. Hurst officers found the man in the parking lot just west of Campus Drive.

The man saw the Hurst officer, police said an eyewitness reported, and started to fire the gun at the officer. The officer fired back and hit the man.

The officer was not hurt. The man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital. Police did not report his condition.

The shooting will be investigated by the Texas Rangers.