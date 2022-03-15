Hurst police, SWAT team in standoff situation with shots fired Tuesday morning

Hurst police are asking residents to avoid the area near the 600 block of Willow Street as they respond to a shots fired call and standoff Tuesday morning.

Beginning at 2 a.m., police officers responded to a report of shots fired and a welfare concern at a residence in the 600 block of Willow, they said.

“After officers contacted an occupant by phone, additional shots were fired from inside the home,” police said.

NETCAST, the regional SWAT team, responded to the scene “and is working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion” as it remained active as of 7:40 a.m., police said in a news release.

No injuries have been reported.