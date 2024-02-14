Hurst shopping center evacuated after plumber struck gas line, causing leak Wednesday

A shopping center near North East Mall in Hurst is closed until Thursday after a gas leak prompted an evacuation of the building, according to a city spokesperson.

The shopping center, at 1318 Pipeline Road in Hurst, was shut down Wednesday after a plumber struck a gas pipeline in the building, the spokesperson told the Star-Telegram. The stores were closed out of “an abundance of caution.”

Atmos Energy, which manages gas pipelines in the area, told Star-Telegram news partner WFAA the fire department evaucated the businesses as a precaution. Some of the orders to evacuate have been lifted but people driving through the area should expect traffic delays and seek an alternative route.

Staff writer Elizabeth Campbell contributed to this report.