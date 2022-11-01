Hurt, anger, loss: Victim impact statements precede sentencing of Parkland shooter Nik Cruz

FORT LAUDERDALE — Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will sentence Nikolas Cruz to life in prison this week for killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018

Jurors voted to spare Cruz's life in October, a decision that was met with dismay and disgust by the victims' family members. Many are expected to speak Tuesday and Wednesday before Scherer passes the sentence.

While jurors found that the aggravating factors like Cruz's cold and calculated behavior were sufficient to warrant a possible death penalty, at least one believed they were outweighed by mitigating circumstances, like Cruz's troubled upbringing, his age, or his struggles with mental illness..

Their decision comes more than four years after the Valentine’s Day 2018 shooting in Parkland, Florida — the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history — and concludes the nearly three-monthlong trial.

Follow below for live updates throughout Tuesday, Nov. 1.

My full statement below on why I have decided not to give another victim impact statement in court today for the formal sentencing of the monster who murdered my daughter and 16 others in Parkland. https://t.co/HbcFcILqdb — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) November 1, 2022

Theresa Robinovitz, Alyssa Alhadeff's grandmother, is speaking now. She has an idea for how the gunman might spend his life in prison: Write a book about how he and his defense counsel "beat the judicial system and got away with murder." — Hannah Phillips (@haphillips96) November 1, 2022

The family of Chris Hixon, the MSD athletic director who confronted the gunman on the first floor of the freshman building, is up first. Debra Hixon spoke directly to her husband's killer: "I wish nothing for you today," she said. "After today, I don't care what happens to you." — Hannah Phillips (@haphillips96) November 1, 2022

Court is back in session for the first of the Parkland shooter's two-day sentencing hearing. Before the gunman is sentenced to life in prison without parole, his victims' families will get a chance to speak. https://t.co/ETcPw08ik2 — Hannah Phillips (@haphillips96) November 1, 2022

