Hurt, anger, loss: Victim impact statements precede sentencing of Parkland shooter Nik Cruz

Hannah Phillips, Palm Beach Post
·2 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE — Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will sentence Nikolas Cruz to life in prison this week for killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018

Jurors voted to spare Cruz's life in October, a decision that was met with dismay and disgust by the victims' family members. Many are expected to speak Tuesday and Wednesday before Scherer passes the sentence.

While jurors found that the aggravating factors like Cruz's cold and calculated behavior were sufficient to warrant a possible death penalty, at least one believed they were outweighed by mitigating circumstances, like Cruz's troubled upbringing, his age, or his struggles with mental illness..

Their decision comes more than four years after the Valentine’s Day 2018 shooting in Parkland, Florida — the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history — and concludes the nearly three-monthlong trial.

