'I hurt the children': Former foster parent gets 30 years in prison for sex abuse

Dec. 2—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A former foster parent was sentenced on Thursday in federal court in Johnstown to spend the next 30 years in prison for sexually abusing children in his care.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines handed down the sentence to Ronald J. Oshensky Jr., 43, formerly of Johnstown, and called his actions "pure evil."

Oshensky, who had pleaded guilty to violating federal child sexual exploitation laws, was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervision after he is released from prison.

As part of his plea agreement, Oshensky admitted to filming himself sexually abusing children during his tenure as a foster parent for several southwestern Pennsylvania child services agencies.

Oshensky gave the children doses of the drug melatonin to get them to fall asleep, then sexually abused them, prosecutors said in a memorandum to the court. Searches of his home on Birch Avenue in the city's West End turned up tapes containing 18 video clips — a total of 50 minutes of video — depicting the sexual abuse of seven different children as they slept in his bedroom, according to the memorandum.

Prosecutors who interviewed the victims depicted in the videos said that some of them did not know they had been abused because they were asleep when it occurred.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold Bernard Jr. called it the most "egregious and horrific" case he has ever encountered. Bernard and U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung wrote in their memorandum that Oshensky's "pattern of predation against the area's most vulnerable victims" was "among the most heinous" offenses they'd ever seen.

Haines said her decision to impose the maximum sentence available to her was the easiest sentencing decision she has ever had to make.

During Oshensky's tenure as a foster parent from 2009 to 2016, records show, he had temporary custody of more than 20 children, prosecutors said. These children were placed in his custody by child services agencies who had removed them from their parents' custody due to either drug use or suspicions of abuse or neglect.

Oshensky said in the courtroom on Thursday that he was sorry for his actions. When he is released from prison, he said, he hopes to work with victims of sexual abuse and establish trust funds for them.

"I'm extremely remorseful," he said from his seat next to his court-appointed attorney, Christopher Brown. "My goal was to become a dad. I hurt the children who were entrusted to me."

Details of the abuse first came to light in October 2017, when a boy who had been placed in Oshensky's custody told police that Oshensky had been abusing him for years, according to prosecutors' memorandum.

Oshensky initially denied the allegation and was not initially charged, but almost two years later, he confessed to the abuse after failing a polygraph test as part of a Children and Youth Services-mandated sexual abuse program.

He was charged in Cambria County with indecent assault and other counts.

While that case was pending and Oshensky was free on bond, a tape was discovered in a trash can at Oshensky's house by a relative. The tape contained footage of a child being abused. The relative turned the tape over to Johnstown police, who filed new charges against Oshensky.

A federal investigation into Oshensky's behavior then began, and agents from the Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigations division searched Oshensky's attic and found another tape containing more video clips depicting sexual abuse, prosecutors said.