'I hurt every day,' says Akron mother sentenced to prison for funeral procession crash

An Akron woman who was convicted of charges related to a crash during a funeral procession that fatally injured her son and nephew apologized Wednesday for her actions.

“I never meant for this to happen,” Tynicka Allen said during a long and emotional statement at her sentencing. “I know how it feels. I’m a mother. I hurt every day.”

Allen addressed some of her remarks to Paris Jones, her sister and the mother of the second boy who died in the crash.

“Even if do go to jail, I got it,” Allen told her sister, who spoke on her behalf during the sentencing. “You can’t let this dictate your life. There’s got to be positive out of it. If I could, I would turn the hands of time.”

Allen, 31, pleaded guilty last month in Summit County Common Pleas Court to two counts each of aggravated vehicular homicide and endangering children, all third-degree felonies.

Prosecutors pushed for a 16-year prison sentence, while Allen’s attorney suggested a two-year sentence would be appropriate.

Judge Alison Breaux sentenced Allen to four years and nine months in prison, noting that she accepted responsibility and spared the families from a trial. She also noted that Allen needed to be held accountable. Prosecutors say Allen was allowing the boys to hang out of the car windows and was driving the wrong way and speeding when the crash happened.

“It is reckless behavior,” Breaux said. “I don’t want anybody to think it’s okay to act like that — even on their worst day.”

Crash happened during funeral procession

Allen was arrested related to an Oct. 6, 2022, crash during a funeral procession on South Arlington Street involving Allen’s car and another vehicle.

Tymar Allen, 12, of Akron, and Trevond Walker, 6, of Tallmadge, who were passengers in Tynicka Allen’s car, both died from injuries they sustained. Tymar was Tynicka's son, while Trevond was her nephew.

A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting during an altercation following the crash.

Prosecutors say the man involved in the crash was found not to be at fault. They said the man was turning left when he hit Allen, who was driving the wrong way and speeding.

This is a developing story. Read more later today on Beaconjournal.com and in Friday’s print addition.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Tynicka Allen gets prison time for crash that killed son, nephew