Hurtigruten Announces Black Friday Early Launch Exclusively Available to Travel Advisors

Travel advisors can now offer clients up to 50% off expeditions to desirable destinations – one week in advance of the general public debut

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurtigruten is giving all travel advisors the exclusive opportunity to provide clients with early access to their biggest sale of the year, offering up to 50% off* select 2021 – 2022 itineraries. Today through December 2nd, travel advisors can help clients make future travel plans with this limited-time deal plus offer a discounted deposit of only $500 per person, giving them the opportunity to visit bucket list destinations including Alaska, the British Isles, and Antarctica.

"We are committed to providing our travel advisor community with early exclusive offers to support their clients' travel needs. Our Black Friday deal is now open early for travel advisors, providing them with a unique advantage to book new itineraries for 2021 and 2022," said John Downey, president of Hurtigruten Americas. "Our travel agents and their clients are eager to set sail once again and we look forward to sharing the beauty and excitement of the destinations we visit with them in the near future."

Hurtigruten is known for offering guests unforgettable and immersive experiences. Several new itineraries for 2021 and 2022 are now available for booking across a fleet of eight small-size cruises to take travelers to places where big ships can't go. Whether exploring Alaska's wild Misty Fjords, taking-in the unique beauty of Patagonia, or visiting the isolated islands along the British Isles, guests will witness the unparalleled adventure Hurtigruten provides and return home with everlasting memories.

Some featured itineraries in this year's Black Friday sale include:

Alaska and British Columbia– Wilderness, Glaciers and Culture (Southbound): Departing May 31 and June 24 of 2022, this expedition cruise sailing will take guests south from Anchorage through the Gulf of Alaska and along the Inside Passage towards Vancouver to witness the beautiful wildlife and visit spectacular landscapes, while also learning about native culture and history.

Disko Bay– The Heart of Greenland: Departing June 25, July 10 and 25, August 9 of 2022, this voyage begins and ends in Iceland, taking travelers through the western Greenlandic coastline to witness the charming scenery, meet the locals, and learning about their traditions and modern culture.

Iceland– Circumnavigating Iceland - The Land of Elves, Sagas and Volcanoes (Itinerary 1): Departing June 1, 9, and 17 of 2022 on a fascinating journey around the land of fire and ice discovering Iceland's wild and singular beauty, wildlife, rich culture, and welcoming locals.

Antarctica, Chilean Fjords and Falklands– Great Explorers and Wildlife: Departing November 8, December 10 and 26 of 2021, and January and February of 2022, Antarctica will have travelers feeling like great explorers by experiencing the Chilean fjords and the Falklands in one extraordinary expedition cruise. Witness wildlife penguins, whales and seals amidst icebergs and stunning natural beauty.

Future guests will witness Hurtigruten's commitment to ensuring that sustainability is at the core of every journey by either traveling onboard one of two hybrid-electric powered expedition cruise ships or actively being engaged in the cultures visited, ecosystems explored, and the consequences of climate change observed. With this, guest will get an adventure like no other in the most environmentally friendly way possible.

Travel advisors can now book this year's Black Friday up to 50% off offer through the newly developed Hurtigruten Agent Portal. Travelers can feel confident booking now thanks to Hurtigruten's Book With Confidence risk-free cancellation policy on all new bookings for 2021 and 2022 voyages. Additionally, as of November 16th, Hurtigruten has officially partnered with Uplift to provide travel advisors and their customers with new and more flexible ways to finance their future voyages.

To learn more about Hurtigruten's Black Friday offer, travel advisors can download trade assets through Hurtigruten's Agent Portal https://agentportal.hurtigruten.com/marketing or call Hurtigruten to 1-888-317-6320 US and 1-866-999-2934 Canada.

*This offer is valid for new, individual bookings only, on select 2021 & 2022 departures, is capacity controlled, and subject to change at any time. Savings apply to the cruise portion of the package only and displayed 'from' prices are per person based on double occupancy, in USD ($), and include taxes, fees, and port expenses. This offer is bookable online. This offer is only combinable with the Solo Traveler, Keep Sailing & Save, Ambassador, FCC, and Child offers. All expeditions are subject to availability at the time of booking. Offer is valid November 23 – December 2, 2020.

The $500 (USD) per person booking deposit applies to all cabin categories in 2021, 2022, & 2023 departures, is valid for new, individual bookings only, and is subject to change at any time without notice. The deposit offer applies per person to the entire booking, including taxes, fees, and port expenses. Other restrictions may apply. Offer is valid November 16 – December 2, 2020.

About Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten is the world leader in exploration travel. As the largest cruise operator in polar waters, and with 126 years of know-how, they offer immersive experiences to some of the world's most pristine and remote destinations, including Antarctica, Alaska, Arctic Canada and the Northwest Passage, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Svalbard, and more. Hurtigruten's fleet consists of 14 expedition ships, custom built for adventure travel. Experience the groundbreaking ships MS Fridtjof Nansen & MS Roald Amundsen- These are the most advanced and environmentally friendly expedition vessels at sea, as well as the world's first hybrid electric-powered cruise ships. Hurtigruten is an industry leader in sustainability, with a deep commitment to improving the marine environments they call home.

