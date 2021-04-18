"It hurts": Latino community of 13-year-old killed by police in Chicago reels after shooting

Ivana Saric
·2 min read

Residents of Little Village, a well-known and predominantly Latino neighborhood in Chicago, are grieving the death of Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old Mexican American boy from the neighborhood who was shot and killed by a police officer on March 29, NBC News reports.

Why it matters: Adam Toledo's killing shines a spotlight on police shootings of Latinos, who are killed by law enforcement at the second-highest rate after Black Americans, according to data from the Washington Post.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Residents have placed flowers and votive candles at in the street that Toledo was killed alongside a makeshift altar bearing his name. On Friday a local artist unveiled a mural of Toledo in the alleyway where he was shot.

Many residents have expressed how painful it was to see the police body camera footage of Toledo's shooting.

  • "It hurts, because he is a little kid," Toledo's aunt Theresa Chavarria told NBC news.

  • “He didn’t have nothing in his hands when the cop shot at him. As a matter of fact, he had his hands up and they still killed him,” local resident Jesus Hernández told the Chicago Tribune. “After watching it, I feel like I have to worry about my own safety because we don’t know how the cops are going to react,” he said.

While city authorities braced for protests after the release of the body camera footage Thursday, community gatherings have remained peaceful, per the Tribune.

  • A few dozen people gathered in protest outside local police headquarters to call for Mayor Lori Lightfoot's resignation, criticizing the mayor's call for calm.

  • Several peaceful marches took place in Chicago Thursday night, with residents calling for the police to be held accountable, per the Chicago Tribune.

Go deeper: Prosecutor on leave for failing to "fully present the facts" after shooting of 13-year-old boy

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Hundreds protest Chicago police killing of 13-year-old boy

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Hundreds marched through the streets of Chicago on Friday to protest the police shooting of Adam Toledo, a day after the city released a graphic video of a police officer shooting and killing the 13-year-old Latino boy in an alley two weeks ago. Demonstrators chanted "Hands up, don't shoot!" and "No justice, no peace!" while hoisting signs with messages such as "Justice for Adam Toledo" and "Stop Racist Police Terror!" in a march that remained peaceful as night fell. The nine-minute video, recorded by Eric Stillman's body camera, shows showed the 34-year-old officer chasing and shooting Toledo on March 29 at 2:30 a.m. in Little Village, a working-class neighborhood on the city's West Side with a large population of Mexican Americans.

  • Protests planned across Russia to 'save Navalny's life' as West warns Putin

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny unveiled plans on Sunday for what they hope will be the largest protests in modern Russian history on Wednesday as Washington warned Russia it would pay a price if he died in jail from his hunger-strike. The protest date was brought forward after a medical trade union with ties to Navalny said on Saturday he was in a critical condition, citing medical tests which it said showed that Navalny's kidneys could soon fail, which could lead to cardiac arrest. "Things are developing too quickly and too badly," his allies wrote in a statement on Navalny's website, announcing their plans for nationwide street demonstrations that they portrayed as a bid to win him life-saving medical care and as a protest over a crackdown on his supporters.

  • George Floyd killing: protests flare as Americans await verdict in Chauvin trial

    Outcome is expected to resonate nationwide, particularly in cities that have seen continuing demonstrations over police violence Protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center police department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on 12 April. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Protests against police killings flared across the US this weekend, from Minneapolis to Chicago to Portland, as Americans wait for a verdict in the trial of the white police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last year. Closing arguments are expected in the Derek Chauvin trial on Monday. The most serious charge the former Minneapolis officer is facing in Floyd’s death is second-degree murder, but the jury might choose to find him guilty on third-degree murder or manslaughter, or acquit him altogether. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges, arguing that he was following the training he received during his 19 years on the force. Benjamin Crump, a civil rights attorney representing the families of Floyd and Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, by a white police officer during a traffic stop on 11 April, as the Chauvin trial played out, said guilty verdict for Chauvin could set a precedent in the US. “The outcome that we pray for and Derek Chauvin is for him to be held criminally liable for killing George Floyd, because we believe that could be a precedent,” Crump told ABC’s This Week on Sunday. “Finally making America live up to its promise of liberty and justice for all. That means all of us - Black people, Hispanic people, Native people - all of us.” Maxine Waters, one of the most influential Black members of Congress, joined protesters in Brooklyn Center shortly before a curfew on Saturday night, and spoke to them about the need to see accountability for Chauvin. “I hope that we’re going to get a verdict that says, guilty, guilty, guilty,” Waters said. “And if we don’t, we cannot go away.” “Not manslaughter, no,” Waters added. “This is guilty for murder.” Minneapolis is braced for potential citywide protests if Chauvin is acquitted or convicted on one of the lesser charges, with buildings across town boarded up, and National Guard troops already in place across the city. The outcome in the case is expected to resonate nationwide, particularly in cities that have seen continuing demonstrations over police violence. In Chicago, at least 1,000 people demonstrated in Logan Square on Friday night, in the wake of the public release of a video showing the police killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. Activist groups in Chicago there said that multiple young people at the protest were arrested and at least one 17-year-old seriously assaulted by police. Two young people were arrested, including the 20-year-old son of a Black Lives Matter Chicago organizer, according to the Chicago Tribune. “There are literal children dying every single day in the city of Chicago, and not just because of the lack of funding that goes to Black and Brown communities, but because of the excess funding put into the Chicago police department,” said Alycia Kamil, a 20-year-old organizer with Good Kids Mad City, who attended the Friday night protest. Kamil said there was an obvious irony in seeing violent police crackdowns on young protesters in Chicago and elsewhere. “You see youth protesting that they aren’t being protected, that they aren’t being funded, that they’re being murdered by the police, and the reaction is more violence,” Kamil said. Hundreds of people were expected to gather on Sunday for a “peace walk” in Little Village, the predominantly Latino south-west Chicago neighborhood where Adam lived and was killed. Other vigils were being held around the city to call out racism, and remember Adam and others killed by police. A man faces the Minnesota state troopers standing guard outside the Brooklyn Center police station after a police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 12 April. Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images In Portland, the fatal police shooting of Robert Douglas Delgado, a 46-year-old white man and longtime resident, sparked new volatile protests on Friday night. The protests in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, was quieter on Saturday night. In an apparent change in police tactics from earlier in the week, officers did not appear en masse to confront protesters. The police headquarters was shielded behind a double layer of fencing. Minnesota governor Tim Walz had spoken out earlier on Saturday, calling the reports of police violence towards journalists at Brooklyn Center earlier in the week “unacceptable”. Dozens of American news organizations had signed onto a letter Saturday outlining “widespread intimidation, violence and other misconduct directed at journalists” who have been covering the protests in Minnesota, including the treatment of a CNN reporter who was thrown to the ground and arrested. As she was being detained, a Minnesota state trooper reportedly yelled at the reporter, who is Asian American, “Do you speak English?” Chauvin himself chose not testify at his trial, which featured 10 days of evidence by the prosecution against him, including hours of meticulous testimony by Dr Martin Tobin, and only two days of witnesses called by Chauvin’s defense. Waters, a California congresswoman, said she had come from Washington to Minneapolis to join the protesters who have demonstrated for a week over the killing of Wright as the Chauvin trial played out. “We all need to sustain this movement,” Waters told the crowd. “We cannot stop, we cannot hesitate, but we must say every day, every hour that we are going to persist.” The California congresswoman also noted that she had been pushing for police reform since the 1970s, when she spoke out over the killing of Eula Love, a Black mother in Los Angeles. While she would like to see Congress pass police reform legislation, Waters said, she was not certain it would get through: “The rightwing, the racists, are opposed to it.” “I know this,” she added. “We’ve got to stay in the street.” Oliver Laughland contributed reporting.

  • As voting fight moves westward, accusations of racism follow

    The Arizona Legislature was debating one of several Republican proposals to overhaul voting when GOP Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita said she'd had enough. “I don’t like to be characterized as supporting discriminatory laws!” she told Democrats, who say the legislation will hurt Latino and Native American voters. Indeed, Democrats are escalating their charges that the Republican push for tighter state voting laws is designed to make it hard for people of color to vote.

  • Ben & Jerry's tweets support for abolishing the police

    'Gutfeld!' panel discuss the ice cream company's opinions on criminal justice reform

  • If You Notice This in Your Voice, You Could Be Drinking Too Much Coffee

    There are tons of benefits of coffee, from reducing your risk of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's to alleviating your headaches and keeping your liver healthy. But like most good things, it is possible to overdo it. Of course, you don't have to wait to get the point of shaky hands or a stomachache to know you're consuming too much caffeine. The truth may lie in how you sound when you talk. Read on to learn the subtle indicator in your voice about your coffee intake, and for more health tips regarding your cup of joe, check out If You Drink This Much Coffee a Day, Your Heart's in Danger, Study Finds. If you hear or feel the signs of voice strain, it could mean you're drinking too much coffee. Paul Bryson, MD, of the Cleveland Clinic Voice Center, says drinking too much caffeine can lead to vocal strain. "You have to be careful with some things if they have caffeine. A lot of caffeine can be a dehydrator, which can then potentially dry up the secretions on the voice box that are naturally there for lubrication and to help vibration," Bryson told WCNC, a Charlotte, North Carolina NBC affiliate.Early symptoms of voice strain to look out for could be a sore throat, discomfort speaking, lower pitch, loss of vocal range, a tickling feeling in your throat, the urge to cough or clear your throat, and a harsh or raspy voice, according to Worksmart.Bryson says if your voice problems persist for two to four weeks, see a doctor.And for more health symptoms to be aware of, check out If This Happens When You Eat or Drink, You Need Your Thyroid Checked. Other common drinks can also strain your voice. Like caffeine, alcohol can dry out your throat. "When combined with a night of talking or yelling over loud music, this dryness can cause uncomfortable inflammation in your throat and vocal cords," note the experts at Healthline.Another drink that your voice won't benefit from is milk, which acts as an irritant to your throat and can cause phlegm to become thicker, according to Medical News Today.And for more useful health information delivered straight to your inbox, check out our daily newsletter. You shouldn't consume more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day. The U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) says 400 milligrams of caffeine per day is the maximum you should be taking in. That equals about four or five cups of coffee and about 10 cans of soda or servings of iced tea.The FDA notes that toxic effects of caffeine, like seizures, come from rapidly consuming 1,200 milligrams of the substance. But before you reach that point, other signs of over-consumption of caffeine include sleep problems, anxiousness, fast heart rate, upset stomach, headache, and a twitch in your eye.And if you're looking for alternative ways to get a jolt, here are 25 Ways to Boost Your Energy Level Without Coffee. If you can't limit your caffeine intake, try and drink more water. Cristen Paige, a speech language pathologist, told Duke Today she recommends everyone drink 64 ounces, a half-gallon, of water daily. Water assists the body in mucus production, which maintains vocal cord lubrication, Paige notes.She also advises anyone who choses to consume caffeine or alcohol to have an equal amount of water afterwards. For example, if you consume six ounces of coffee, you should then drink six ounces of water. "Taking frequent sips is going to keep your voice healthy," Paige said. And for more caffeinated products to steer clear of, check out The 10 Most Dangerous Sources of Caffeine You Should Avoid.

  • Fact check: Fauci says it's too early to know results of eased COVID-19 restrictions in Texas

    Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's too early to know results of eased COVID-19 restrictions in Texas. An online claim about his remarks is missing context.

  • Three more fires linked to Lexington man facing multiple arson charges, deputies say

    The Lexington man was charged with arson for fires set in buildings and a car, the sheriff’s department said.

  • Some people got saline shots instead of COVID vaccine at a North Carolina Walgreens

    Walgreens says it’s contacted the “limited number” of people who received them.

  • Massive gasoline spill near Huntersville even worse than company thought, state says

    ‘Unacceptable,” North Carolina environmental chief says of Colonial Pipeline Co. constantly revised estimate.

  • Conservative conference with prominent QAnon supporters to close out with Covid mask-burning event

    Disgraced general Michael Flynn, Tulsa Sheriff Vic Regalado, and Jim Caviezel, an actor who played Jesus in movie The Passion of the Christ, were among the speakers at the two-day event

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • A68 iceberg that was once world’s largest melts away

    Small fragments no longer worth tracking, US National Ice Center says

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • Massive gasoline spill near Huntersville even worse than company thought, state says

    ‘Unacceptable,” North Carolina environmental chief says of Colonial Pipeline Co. constantly revised estimate.

  • Hall scores again, Swayman solid as Bruins blank Islanders

    Taylor Hall scored his second goal in two nights, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots in his first career shutout and the Boston Bruins beat the Islanders 3-0 on Friday, their second win over New York in two nights. David Pastrnak added his 17th goal of the season and Curtis Lazar had a late empty-netter as Boston won its third straight overall and put more distance between itself and the idle New York Rangers for the East Division’s final playoff spot. Ilya Sorokin had 21 saves for the Islanders, who have lost three of four.

  • Universal background checks for gun buyers a modest step, but Republicans still reject it | Opinion

    The latest mass shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis makes me wonder once again who is crazier: the gunmen who carry out these murders or the millions of Americans who vote for politicians who oppose laws that could prevent these tragedies.

  • 'Dire need of beds, oxygen': India's capital under siege from COVID-19

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's capital New Delhi recorded 25,500 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, with about one in three people tested returning a positive result, its chief minister said, urging the federal government to provide more hospital beds to tackle the crisis. Less than 100 critical care beds were available in the city of more than 20 million people, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, as social media was flooded with people complaining about lack of beds, oxygen cylinders and drugs. In a separate statement, the city government said it had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal administration about "the dire need of beds and oxygen" and beds were now being set up in schools.