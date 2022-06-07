‘This hurts’: Tyler Herro’s girlfriend is posting cryptic messages. What’s the deal?

Is Tyler Herro having a few personal, off court problems?

Some Internet sleuths seem to think the Miami Heat star may be on the rocks with girlfriend Katya Elise Henry.

The model and influencer, who turns 28 on June 14, has been sharing some cryptic posts and we can’t help but wonder ourselves.

this hurts — KATYA ELISE HENRY (@katyaelisehenry) June 3, 2022

“If you cheat on someone that is willing to do anything for you, you actually cheated yourself out of loyalty,” reportedly read one of Henry’s recent Insta Stories, which was (naturally) screenshotted for posterity.

A Tweet of hers on Friday was a head-scratcher. It just said, “This hurts.”

A quick scan of Henry’s timeline reveals another telling clue: Herro, 22, is nowhere to be seen.

There is a recent Mother’s Day pic of her and the baby daughter the then happy couple welcomed to the world last September, Zya.

“Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy,” wrote Henry, without tagging the baller. “Every day feels like Christmas waking up to your beautiful smiley face. You are my world, and everything I need and wished for, you are absolutely perfect.”

And perhaps the final nail in the proverbial digital coffin? Henry appears to have unfollowed the popular guard as of Monday.

The Minneapolis native doesn’t air much more laundry on her timeline, mostly fitness snaps. The only post of a possible personal nature was about a month ago, from a balcony in Miami Beach.

“You deserve a wild love from a gentle soul,” said another cryptic caption.

Herro’s last posts show his star is rising. The Wisconsive native is a spokesmodel for Armani fragrance Acqua di Gio and just starred in a hilarious skit on ESPN with Chris Hemsworth, a promo for the upcoming Marvel flick “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

As of Tuesday, Herro still follows Henry, however.