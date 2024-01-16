Husband accidentally shoots and kills wife after hunting deer, sheriff says

A woman died in an accidental shooting after she and her husband finished a deer hunt on Saturday in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 4:41 p.m. at the Grand Osage Wildlife Area in Labette County. Deputies from the Labette County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers responded to an accidental shooting call, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The victim, Christina Hall, was taken by EMS to Labette Health hospital where she died from her injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities interviewed Hall’s husband, Derek Hall, who called 911. He told authorities that they had finished deer hunting and had returned to their vehicle before the incident happened.

“Derek stated that he laid his rifle down on the back seat of their pickup and attempted to unload it,” the sheriff’s office said. “When he took the rifle off safe it went off, striking his wife, Christina Hall.”

“Our thoughts & prayers go out the Hall family during this heartbreaking time,” the sheriff’s office said.

Labette County is roughly a two-hour drive southeast of Wichita.