Husband accused of fatally shooting estranged wife in Kansas City, Kansas

A 22-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

Miguel Flores, of Kansas City, Kansas, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Loren Flores, 23, on Nov. 21. Flores was being held in the Wyandotte County jail on a $250,000 bond as of Monday.

Police have said the shooting unfolded around 12:19 p.m. on Nov. 21 in the 1600 block of South 50th Terrace. Officers were called to a reported shooting and found one gunshot victim dead outside of a residence there.

According to KCKPD, detectives say the couple were married and in the process of getting divorced when the killing happened. Flores allegedly fled the shooting scene, police say.

The homicide remained under investigation by KCKPD’s Major Case Unit. Police were asking anyone with information regarding their investigation to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.