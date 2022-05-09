Husband accused of stabbing his wife for second time in a month, Tennessee deputies say

A man accused of stabbing his wife for the second time in a month remains behind bars, according to Tennessee authorities.

Charles Hawes, 65, of Folger Court is charged with second-degree attempted murder after he was accused of stabbing his wife, Betty, in the leg on May 1, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced in a May 5 news release. He’s also charged with violating an order of protection.

Deputies arrived and applied a tourniquet to his wife’s leg to stop the bleeding, authorities said. While investigating, deputies learned Hawes was out on bond conditions related to a separate incident.

In April, he was charged with aggravated domestic assault after he was accused of stabbing his wife in the stomach and striking her with a skillet, sending her to the hospital, the release said.

Hawes was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where he remains held on $210,000 bond, deputies said. A court hearing has been scheduled for July 7.

Folger Court is about 40 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

