Husband accuses common-law wife of cheating; allegedly strangles her

Sep. 19—A 32-year-old man who thought his common-law wife had been unfaithful to him and then allegedly strangled her, has been arrested by Brownsville police on a family violence charge.

Adolfo Saenz was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on one count of assault by strangulation/family violence.

Police responded to the 100 block of East Broadway Saturday night after the victim called for help, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

The victim stated that Saenz was intoxicated and started to argue with her, Sandoval said. Saenz was accusing the victim of being unfaithful and started to get physical.

"Saenz grabbed the victim by the throat, pressed the victim against the wall, and squeezed the victim's throat, "Sandoval said. "The victim's breath was impaired until Saenz released his grip on the victim's throat. The victim then ran to another room and called the police." .

When the officers arrived at the scene, they noticed the victim's throat was red and took Saenz into custody, Sandoval said. He was transported to the Brownsville City jail, where he was arraigned Sunday on the charge. His bond was set at $5,000.