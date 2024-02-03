Husband allegedly stabbed wife to death in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a man early Saturday morning after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death.

Moises Sanchez, 53, faces a charge of open murder, records showed.

Moises Sanchez, 53, of Las Vegas (LVMPD)

On Saturday around 1:35 a.m., Metro police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 4900 block of Chantilly Avenue near Charleston and Nellis boulevards.

When officers arrived they found an unresponsive woman suffering from apparent stab wounds inside a home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said the victim was in an argument with her husband, identified as Sanchez, before the stabbing.

Sanchez is scheduled to appear in court Sunday.

For a list of local and state resources for domestic violence and abuse victims, visit this link.

