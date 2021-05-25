Husband arrested after body of missing Connecticut mom found

Biba Adams
·3 min read

Tahj Hutchinson was arrested and charged with manslaughter after Jessica Edwards’ body was found in a wooded area Friday.

When Jessica Edwards, 30, went missing in South Windsor, Connecticut on May 10, her husband and family reported it to the police. The mother of a 7-month-old boy, Edwards reportedly got into a vehicle and left home at 7 a.m., according to her husband.

South Windsor Police believe that is not at all what happened.

Tahj Hutchinson (left), 22, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after the body of his wife, Jessica Edwards (right), 30, was found Friday morning in a wooded area in East Hartford, Connecticut. (South Windsor Police Dept.)
Tahj Hutchinson (left), 22, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after the body of his wife, Jessica Edwards (right), 30, was found Friday morning in a wooded area in East Hartford, Connecticut. (South Windsor Police Dept.)

On Friday, Edwards’ husband, Tahj Hutchinson, 22, was arrested and charged with manslaughter after her body was found in a wooded area in East Hartford early that morning.

The Connecticut Office of the Chief State’s Medical Examiner found Edwards’ cause of death as asphyxia due to compression of the torso and neck and ruled it a homicide.

South Windsor Police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said that Hutchinson admitted to being involved in his wife’s death, but declined to release further details. He did say her cell phone’s location data helped police locate her body.

Read More: Man accused of multiple Philadelphia rapes connected to attacks in 8 other states

“Obviously, there was significant decomposition as a result of being there from the timeframe that we believe she went missing. We’re looking into all that, and we’ll have a better idea once the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner provides the autopsy and gives us a cause of death, which is still pending,” Cleverdon said earlier this week.

Authorities released a tweet of the suspect’s mugshot Saturday, writing: “Attached is the Mugshot for Tahj Hutchinson, accused in connection with the death of Jessica Edwards. More updates will be provided next week after conclusion of the autopsy. He is still being held on a million dollar bond.”

After his first appearance in court this week, Hutchinson’s bond was increased to $1.5 million, and he was ordered to have no contact with Edwards’ family.

Read More: What is really holding up the George Floyd policing act from Biden’s desk?

According to a local report, court documents show Hutchinson confessed to killing Edwards in a fight that turned violent over his purchase of three guinea pigs as Mother’s Day gifts for her. He reportedly told investigators an argument between the two turned physical that evening, with them wrestling on the ground for a kitchen knife.

According to Hutchinson, he pinned her to the ground, eventually flipping her on her stomach and kneeling on her back and neck. He reported that she stopped moving, and he realized that she was dead. He then left her body in their apartment for a day while her family called looking for her.

The report notes that as Edwards’ family arrived, he sped off in his Jeep. They believe he had her corpse inside.

Read More: Samaria Rice addresses those ‘hustling Black death’ for profit

Edwards’ family is still gripped by grief. Cleverdon said the last time they saw her was the evening of May 9, her very first Mother’s Day. “We feel for them, and there’s no other way to put that,” Cleverdon said. “They are grieving right now, and they miss their daughter, their sister, greatly.”

Edwards, a student at Manchester Community College, was reported missing after failing to attend a clinical class at Hartford Hospital.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by her family to pay for her unexpected memorial services and as a trust for her infant son.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Husband arrested after body of missing Connecticut mom found appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect arrested in attack on Jewish man in Times Square during protests

    Faisal Elezzi, 25, of Staten Island, is charged with assault as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

  • Dina Asher-Smith could defy taking the knee ban at Olympics

    Dina Asher-Smith has become the latest sportsperson to hint she could defy the International Olympics Committee’s ban on protests at the upcoming Tokyo Games, while suggesting black people are being “gaslit” to believe institutional racism does not exist in Britain. Although she was non-committal when asked last weekend whether she would take a knee at the Olympics, she has now urged people to “keep pushing - using our voices, dismantling barriers, destroying stereotypes”. Speaking on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, which sparked the global Black Lives Matter movement, Asher-Smith hailed the work that has been done to raise issues of racial inequality but said “there is clearly still a way to go”. Earlier this year, Tony Sewell, chairman of the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, said his report commissioned by the Government had found “no evidence” of institutional racism in the UK, prompting outrage from anti-racism campaigners. “George Floyd was murdered a year ago today,” said Asher-Smith. “Thankfully [Derek] Chauvin was found guilty [of Floyd’s murder]. Hopefully this marks a turning point for racial justice and holding perpetrators of police brutality accountable. Time will tell. “But here, Black people are still being gaslit with the Sewell Report implying that institutional racism doesn’t even exist, despite our own experiences directly contradicting that. “Footballers are still being racially abused on social media. And we are banned by the IOC from even being able to express our hurt, frustration and outrage at racism, racist violence and racial inequality. “Whilst it’s been good to see so many more people become engaged and have their eyes opened to inequalities that we have, there is clearly still a way to go. “We need to keep pushing - using our voices, dismantling barriers, destroying stereotypes, taking up space and continuing to be our most vibrant, unapologetic selves at all times.” The IOC last month approved a recommendation from its Athletes’ Commission to limit the right to protest on the field of play. Two-thirds of respondents to a survey relating to a potential change of the IOC’s Rule 50, which bans demonstrations of “political, religious or racial propaganda” on Olympic sites, said they did not feel such protests were appropriate. A number of athletes have suggested they will ignore the ban in Tokyo, with British sprinter Adam Gemili last week confirming he would take a knee to protest racial inequality if he makes the Olympic podium. When asked last weekend whether she would follow Gemili’s lead, Asher-Smith said: “It is a shame that this kind of restriction has been put in place. But, erm, I feel like if you feel that’s what you, kind of... I don’t want to incite anything. But I do think it’s a shame about the restrictions.”

  • U.S. freeways flattened Black neighborhoods nationwide

    Syracuse wasn't the only city where Black residents were displaced by the U.S. freeway-building boom of the 1950s and 1960s. Across the country, local officials saw the proposed interstate system as a convenient way to demolish what they regarded as "slum" neighborhoods near their downtown business districts, historians say. With the federal government picking up 90% of the cost, freeway construction made it easier for politicians and business leaders to pursue their own "urban renewal" projects after residents were evicted.

  • Man killed while walking home to his apartment, SC police say

    No arrests have been made and investigators are trying to determine the motive for the deadly shooting.

  • A Shoppable Guide to Every Fashion Item That Has Gone Viral on TikTok

    All in one place.

  • Police probe after woman threw coffee at head of Dunkin' Donuts worker for forgetting her cream

    Woman who threw beverage at teenager still at large, according to local authorities

  • Ex-Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling arrested in connection with fatal shooting

    Keith Appling played five games in the NBA after a four-year stint at Michigan State.

  • Ashley Cain Says Daughter Azaylia’s Funeral Service Was the 'Most Difficult Day of My Life'

    Ashley Cain and girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee laid their daughter Azaylia Diamond to rest on Friday

  • Seeking Sister Wife Sneak Peek: Garrick Decides to 'Try to Have a Baby' with Roberta

    Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC

  • New York City, Los Angeles to send students back to school

    NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -New York City and Los Angeles, the two largest U.S. public school districts, on Monday announced plans to fully reopen schools, part of a parent-led nationwide trend amid a sustained decline in COVID-19 infections and rise in vaccinations. "It's time for everyone to come back, it's time for us all to be together, time to do things the way they were meant to be done," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told a news briefing. The city's 1.1 million public school students have adopted different learning practices so far this year.

  • AP Staffers Demand 'Clarity' On Emily Wilder Firing With Powerful Open Letter

    In the wake of the 22-year-old journalist's firing for her pro-Palestinian activism in college, employees are asking for "transparency" from the news outlet.

  • Arrest made after 'targeted attack' at New Jersey house party

    One arrest has been made in connection with this mass shooting, and officials say more arrests are expected.

  • Man accused of multiple Philadelphia rapes connected to attacks in 8 other states

    Kevin Bennett was arrested in his native Indiana on charges that he stalked and assaulted three women in Philly this month. A man accused of being a serial rapist will be extradited to Philadelphia to face charges for multiple rapes and is considered the possible suspect in similar crimes in up to eight other states. Kevin Bennett, 28, was arrested in his native Indianapolis, Indiana on charges that he stalked and assaulted three women in Philly this month.

  • Telma Hopkins, TV son Bryton James reunite on ‘The Young and the Restless’

    Telma Hopkins, who played Rachel on the 90s family sitcom, will reunite with her long-lost son Bryton James who played Little Richie. But the mother and son won’t be reunited on the Family Matters set.

  • Can Blackstone (BX) Stock Continue to Grow Earnings?

    If you are looking for a fast-growing stock that is still seeing plenty of opportunities on the horizon, make sure to consider Blackstone (BX).

  • Michelle Obama pays tribute to Alicia Keys at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

    Former First Lady Michelle Obama paid tribute to multi-platinum singer and activist Alicia Keys, who was honored at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards for the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Songs in A Minor. The hit LP was released when Keys was only 20 years old on June 5, 2001. The album garnered five Grammy Awards.

  • Restaurant Industry Recovery on Track: 4 Stocks to Buy

    Restaurant industry continues to show resilience on increased investments in infrastructure and digital capabilities. CHUY, RUTH, BJRI and JACK have surged in the past six months.

  • India becomes 3rd nation to top 300,000 official COVID-19 deaths

    India's health ministry reported 4,454 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the country's total death toll to 303,720 since the pandemic began last March. India is only the third nation to top 300,000 deaths, joining the U.S. and Brazil, though the real number of COVID-19 fatalities and cases is widely believed to be much higher than the official count. India also recorded 222,315 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, down from more than 400,000 new cases a day in May but still very high. India's first big wave of COVID-19 put a massive strain on the country's underfunded health care system. "In the capital, New Delhi, residents have died at home with no oxygen as hospitals exhausted limited supplies," The Associated Press reports. "In Mumbai, COVID-19 patients have died in crowded hospital corridors. In rural villages, fever and breathlessness took people before they were even tested for coronavirus. While the megacities have seen signs of improvement in recent days, the virus isn't finished with India by any means." Along with overwhelmed hospitals and deadly oxygen shortages, India has struggled to procure enough COVID-19 vaccines. The world's largest producer of vaccines, India has inoculated only about 41.6 million people, or just 3.8 percent of its population, and states are canceling vaccination appointments amid supply shortfalls. Physicians are swamped with patients, and Indians are getting information, or misinformation, from friends and neighbors. "Doctors throughout the Indian diaspora, including in the United States, are trying to fill this void from afar through both organized and unofficial channels," The Washington Post reports. "Some are sharing with their Indian counterparts lessons learned on the front lines of America's coronavirus surges. Others are making video calls to friends and relatives to check on their breathing and the care they're receiving." More stories from theweek.comLate night hosts don't let Marjorie Taylor Greene's mask-Holocaust blunder spoil their COVID-19 parades5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionU.S. warns Americans not to travel to Japan, but Japan says that won't affect the Summer Olympics

  • Woman shares tip she learned from police officer dad which saved her from ‘hotel attack’

    The neat trick her stepdad taught her might have saved her life

  • Trump says he has ‘very little doubt’ that coronavirus came from Wuhan lab

    Three Wuhan lab researchers became so sick in November 2019 that they had to be hospitalised