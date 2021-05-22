Husband arrested in connection to death of Connecticut mother

Sytonia Reid
·3 min read

Jessica Edwards was reported missing on May 10 and police found her remains after a 12 day search

The search for a South Windsor mother who has been missing since May 10 has come to a lamentable end.

On Friday, police confirmed the arrest of 22-year-old Tahj Hutchinson who has been charged with first degree manslaughter in connection with his wife Jessica Edwards‘ death WFSB reported. Hutchinson is being held in jail on a $1 million bond.

Tahj Hutchinson, 22, was charged with first-degree manslaughter. (South Windsor Police)
Tahj Hutchinson, 22, was charged with first-degree manslaughter. (South Windsor Police)

30-year-old Edwards lived with Hutchinson and their 7 month-old baby in South Windsor, Connecticut. Edwards was last seen by her mother and sister who she visited in East Hartford on Mother’s Day, the Hartford Courant reported.

The next day, Edwards, who was a Manchester Community College student, did not show up to one of her classes and was reported missing by family members.

Read More: NY woman killed at vigil for friend who was fatally shot hours before

Hutchinson told South Windsor police that his wife left their home around 7 a.m. on May 10 with an unknown person, but police later found out that was not true, according to the CT Post.

Data from Hutchinson’s own cell phone led police to where Edwards’ body was found in what they described as a wooded area near Hockanum River Linear Park off of East Hartford’s Chipper Drive.

Police do not know the cause of death and say they are waiting for autopsy results. They also obtained a warrant to search Edwards’ home and three vehicles there.

Jessica Edwards, 30, of South Windsor, Conn. (Credit: South Windsor Police)
Jessica Edwards, 30, of South Windsor, Conn. (Credit: South Windsor Police)

“Obviously, there was significant decomposition as a result of being there from the timeframe that we believe she went missing. We’re looking into all that and we’ll have a better idea once the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner provides the autopsy and gives us a cause of death, which is still pending,” said South Windsor Police Department Sgt. Mark Cleverdon.

On Saturday, members of Edwards’ family created a GoFundMe page in an effort to get financial assistance for Edward’s child and funeral expenses. “She was a beautiful soul who was robbed of her life,” the page reads. “Jessica leaves behind a 7 month old baby who will continue to need care. Her family have incurred unexpected expenses including a funeral to pay for. EVERY dollar will help.”

Read More: Mother of five and her son allegedly killed by victim’s boyfriend

The autopsy will be part of an ongoing investigation to learn more about the cause of Edwards’ death. Edwards’ child is with her grieving family, WFSB reported. South Windsor police have shared condolences to the family and asked the public to come forward with any information they have.

“They miss their daughter, or their sister, greatly. So it’s our obligation as an agency to make time to help them find as much closure as possible,” Cleverdon said.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Husband arrested in connection to death of Connecticut mother appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Judge dismisses murder charges against two officers accused of slamming man

    George Robinson died in 2019, days after an incident involving Jackson, Mississippi, police. A judge on Thursday cleared two of the officers involved.

  • Windsor officials respond to mayor's resignation

    "He should have done the right thing a long time ago."

  • 60-year-old man arrested in Miami teen jogger’s hit-and-run death, police say

    Three days after police interviewed a suspect and found the car they believe was involved in the hit-and-run death of a teenage jogger in Miami, an arrest has been made.

  • Indian villagers turn to unlicensed clinics as COVID spreads to the countryside

    An Indian former hospital worker with no medical education is running a small unlicensed clinic, tending to patients with breathing difficulties and checking their oxygen levels as they lie on cots on the mud floor. India has been hard hit by a second wave of coronavirus infections which has overwhelmed its health system, even in big cities. In the countryside, medical facilities are dilapidated and doctors and nurses are few on the ground, meaning many clinics are run by people who don’t have training.

  • 8 Chic Ways to Banish Mosquitoes from Your Backyard

    The sun is setting, the Sancerre is poured...and a near-biblical swarm of mosquitoes just descended on your yard. Before you retreat indoors for the season, consider these eight chic and clever bug-repelling...

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse has hired a new attorney in his homicide case

    Kyle Rittenhouse retained attorney Corey Chirafisi on Friday, just before a final pre-trial hearing in his homicide case.

  • Tesla Kickstarted the Electric Vehicle Market: How These 3 Car Stocks Are Helping Build Its Future

    The electrification of the automotive industry has hit the fast lane, and for that we have Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to thank. The company and its CEO Elon Musk are at times lightning rods for controversy, but it is hard to deny the impact they have had on the industry. Musk's vision for Tesla from the start was to prove to the world that electric vehicles (EVs) could be economically viable if done right, and by all accounts he has succeeded.

  • Guards Who Slept Through Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Get No-Jail Deal

    Jane Rosenberg/ReutersTwo federal jail guards who failed to monitor Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself and then lied about what they were doing have struck a no-jail plea deal with prosecutors.The agreement with Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, who literally fell asleep on the job at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, was disclosed in a letter to the judge overseeing their case.“After a thorough investigation, and based on the facts of this case and the personal circumstances of the defendants, the Government has determined that the interests of justice will best be served by deferring prosecution,” prosecutors wrote.The pair will get supervised release and community service in exchange for their agreement to cooperate with a Justice Department Inspector General review of Epstein’s jailhouse death.The financier was being held without bail on sex trafficking charges when, authorities found, he took his own life in August 2019. Indictment Against Jail Guards Reveals News Details From Jeffrey Epstein’s Final HoursNoel and Thomas—who were on mandatory overtime because of staffing issues—were supposed to check on Epstein and other inmates every 30 minutes but instead napped and shopped online. Then, prosecutors say, they falsified records to cover up the lapse.After the two Bureau of Prisons employees were indicted in November 2019, their attorneys suggested they were being scapegoated by the justice system, which was humiliated that it could not keep the high-profile prisoner safe.Epstein’s death unleashed conspiracy theories that persist to this day, but the New York City Medical Examiner deemed it a suicide by hanging.The financier was placed in the Special Housing Unit at the lockup for his own safety—and then put on suicide watch after being found on the floor of his cell with a strip of bedsheet around his neck.After daily psychiatric evaluations for about three week, he was taken off suicide watch and moved back to the SHU, in a cell close to the guards’ desk so he could be monitored.In the wake of the suicide, the warden at the jail was reassigned and the acting director of the Bureau of Prisons was removed.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Grey's Anatomy : Meredith Goes Home After COVID Battle as Jackson (& Another Doctor) Say Final Goodbyes

    Grey's Anatomy bid farewell to two Grey Sloan Memorial doctors during Thursday's episode

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Meghan Markle's mental health.

  • Fans Are Confused By Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher's Huge Farmhouse

    The couple calls it "KuKu Farms."

  • Long-awaited I-84 connection across the Treasure Valley gets funding approval

    By 2040, the highway is expected to serve 60,000 motorists each day.

  • Why Judy Sheindlin 'wasn't teary' saying goodbye to 'Judge Judy,' what to know about her new show

    "I was as enthusiastic and rigorous in the last case that I taped, as I was at the beginning," says Judy Sheindlin, aka "Judge Judy" to her fans.

  • AP obtains new footage of Black man's police death

    Body-camera footage shows troopers failing to render aid to a handcuffed Black man after a high-speed chase in Louisiana. The video and Ronald Greene's autopsy raise new questions about the law enforcement response to his May 2019 death. (May 21)

  • 'She had to hold her little boy as he died': 6-year-old's family, California police seeking shooter in road rage death

    The boy, identified by family as Aiden Leos, was in the backseat of his mother's car when another driver shot and killed him, authorities said.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says coronavirus a conspiracy to distract from election

    Former three star General is a vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories

  • Are Senate Republicans trying to 'drive a wedge' between Biden and his staff during infrastructure negotiations?

    Senate Republicans are "trying to drive a wedge" between President Biden and his staff during negotiations over the White House's infrastructure proposal, political analyst Bill Scher argues, citing an email to the press from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.). Capito is leading the Republican effort to get Biden to cut down on his plan, which initially cost $2.25 trillion, but, as of Friday, sits at $1.7 trillion. Shrinking the total appeared to be a gesture of compromise, but it wasn't well-received by the GOP, and Capito's office took aim at Biden's advisers, stating that the two sides have been growing further apart since they got involved. White House staff, meanwhile, insist they, just like Biden, genuinely want to reach across the aisle, Politico reports. This, from Capito’s office, should be parsed closely: “Based on today’s meeting, the groups seem further apart after two meetings with White House staff than they were after one meeting with President Biden.” Capito is trying to drive a wedge between Biden and his staff — Bill Scher (@billscher) May 22, 2021 If Scher's reading of Capito's statement is accurate, there so far doesn't seem to be any inkling that the strategy is working. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn'tAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • US seizes $90,000 from insurrectionist who sold footage of Ashli Babbitt's fatal shooting to news outlets

    John Earle Sullivan, who claimed to be at the Capitol riot as a "documentarian," sold footage of Ashli Babbitt's fatal shooting to news outlets.

  • Ashton Kutcher's twin brother was 'very angry' when actor revealed he had cerebral palsy

    Ashton Kutcher revealed his twin brother's cerebral palsy diagnosis on national TV during a 2003 interview.

  • A Chinese-American civil rights group is suing Trump for $22.9m for calling COVID-19 the 'China Virus' and 'Kung Flu'. That's $1 for each Asian American and Pacific Islander living in the US.

    The Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition is suing Trump for defamation and infliction of emotional distress on Asian Americans.