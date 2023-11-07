Husband arrested in connection to fatal shooting of wife in Tangipahoa Parish

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Officials with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office report an Amite man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

TPSO officials said deputies responded to a call of a shooting on Garrick Road around 4:30 a.m.

Arrest made in fatal shooting of 3-year-old in Algiers

Upon arrival, deputies said they found a woman, identified by TPSO as 31-year-old Brittney London, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, TPSO officials said 37-year-old Johnny Robinson was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.

Robinson faces charges of second-degree murder and violation of a protective order.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.