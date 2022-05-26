Husband arrested in death of woman found shot dead in Central Florida Walgreens parking lot, police say

An arrest of a suspect has been made out of state in the case of a woman who was found shot dead in a car of a Central Florida parking lot last week.

Robert Fleming, 36, wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, Latosia Warren, 36, was arrested in Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to an update from the DeLand Police Department.

Warren’s body was found with multiple gunshots inside a vehicle on May 17 at the DeLand Walgreens parking lot located at the intersection of East New York Avenue and South Amelia Avenue. Police said they suspected the vehicle had been there for a couple of days.

Fleming was identified as the primary suspect and arrested Wednesday by the the Chattanooga Police Department. He is awaiting extradition back to Florida.

“We are zero tolerance when it comes to crime,” DeLand police Capt. Prurince Dice said in a press conference. “We will not tolerate crime in our community.”

According to a report from WESH, who spoke to Warren’s mother from a home in which both Fleming and Warren lives in Ohio, the couple were happily married for 20 years and had three children.

WESH reported that Fleming had been Baker acted in DeLand on May 15, the same day police suspect Warren was killed.

The station said police in Chattanooga became involved also because of a mental health call, and detained Fleming when they realized he was a suspect in the Volusia County case.

Read more at WESH.com.