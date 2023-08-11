Husband arrested in killing of Anchorage woman missing since Sunday

Aug. 11—Anchorage police have arrested the husband of a 21-year-old woman missing since Sunday and charged him with her murder.

Saria Barney Hildabrand, 21, has been found dead, according to Anchorage Police Department spokeswoman Sunny Guerin. No additional information on the discovery was immediately available.

Her husband, Zarrius Hildabrand, also 21, was taken into custody and remanded at the Anchorage jail on charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as tampering with evidence, the Anchorage Police Department said in an update Friday. At the time of his arrest, Hildabrand was a soldier with the U.S. Army in Anchorage.

Saria Hildabrand, a combat medic with the Alaska National Guard, was reported missing on Monday, police said. She was last seen at 10 a.m. Sunday in the area of the couple's apartment complex at Mockingbird Drive and Alpenhorn Avenue, northeast of Seward Highway and Dowling Road.

Police said they had been investigating her disappearance since. Searches included the area around her apartment.

She was believed to have disappeared while walking to work at a restaurant, according to social media and fundraising posts from friends and family.

Hildabrand was assigned to the Alaska Army National Guard's Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Batallion, 297th Infantry Regiment, according to Guard spokesman Alan Brown. She joined in April 2023.

Before moving to Alaska, Saria Hildabrand served in the Utah National Guard as a field artillery fire finder radar operator, Brown said. She originally enlisted there in May 2021.

About 40 members of Hildabrand's unit helped look for her on Thursday, he said. "She's on our team. We're going to do everything we can to try to locate her."

Brown read aloud a statement the Guard issued Friday morning: "The entire Alaska National Guard team is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Specialist Saria Hildebrand. Our most sincere condolences go out to her family and friends in the wake of this terrible tragedy."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.